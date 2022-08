Royal to lead the Parade for Essex feature

Back Royal Parade @ 4.57/2 in the 14:45 at Chelmsford

No. 9 (9) Royal Parade (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

An excellent race for a Thursday awaits on the All-Weather with the Chelmsford City Cup the feature race by a distance over in Essex. A "£20k to the winner race" has two 100+ plus in the field and 3yos have won two of the last five renewals of this since its inception, and that's the way I am leaning with Royal Parade.

He's the only 3yo in the race and makes his first start in a handicap from 90. We can't assess him on that Yarmouth run, simply as it was one of the most pointless races of the season at that track. Royal Parade had just two rivals to beat at odds of 1/8, and the second was rated 68.

He was down to 6f on that occasion, and he did run a very fast 10.77 sectional in the closing stages.

The best piece of form is from his debut at Doncaster earlier in the season, in a Novice behind Red Rambler and Thesis. The latter finished second that day but has since won the Britannia at Royal Ascot. Royal Parade was keen in that but travelled well, and he's just the sort of horse his trainer John Gosden does well with as he's potentially a bit quirky as he was gelded before he even ran.

When Gosden rolls the Essex dice, he is excellent. His 7-12 record this season at Chelmsford clocks in at 58%, showing a level stakes profit too of +13.58.

His sire Kodiac has had a lot of runners at Chelmsford - 692 in fact. Seventy-nine of those won (12%) and 227 have placed (33%).

Bay Breeze out to win for the third time this season

Back Bay Breeze @ 6.511/2 in the 15:45 at Carlisle

No. 3 (6) Bay Breeze SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 79

Tim Easterby's Bay Breeze bolted up at Ripon on his first start of the season back in April, and that 5L victory marked him down as a handicapper to follow - especially with cut in the ground.

The early fractions in that race were fast, and in the soft ground, it set the race up perfectly for Bay Breeze who careered away.

He struggled slightly to get to grips soon after with his rating, but did score again at Ripon with a personal best in June off 77.

Easterby's 3yo drops in class today, considerably too as he was in 0-90 company last time. He does act at Carlisle as his first two career runs in the north east as a 2yo came here, and was third and fourth.

Some soft was in the description at the time of writing this morning, and that should help him, even though he does act fine on a good surface.

August winners:

Larry Looby 2/1 Won

Autumn Festival 4/5 Won

Alma Libre 7/1 Placed

Queen Fleur 17/2 DH Win and Place

Prince Of Pillo 5/2 Won

Seeking Gold 5/4 Won

See The Sea 5/1 Won

Tarrabb 5/2 Won

Anmaat 9/2 Won

Tyrone's Poppy 11/4 Won