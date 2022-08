Velocity out for a quick performance at Southwell

Back High Velocity @ 5.59/2 in the 14:20 at Southwell

No. 3 (4) High Velocity (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

The mention of the word "velocity" always reminds me of the Gordon Strachan interview after a game when the interviewer asked the Scot for a quick word - his comeback was "velocity" and he walked off. Hopefully our Southwell selection will be as quick.

I miss the old Fibresand at Southwell, certain horses, certain sires, and avoidable far-side runners gave us something very different. I am not the only one who longs for the previous surface as trainer James Tate has yet to hit a winner since the track was transformed last summer. He is 0-5 with two placed compared to his record at "Old Southwell" which read 21-87 for wins at 24% and 44-87 placed at 50%.

His High Velocity looks an All-Weather trouper and will enjoy the return to an artificial terrain.

In terms of his turf efforts this season; he was well beaten at Yarmouth recently off a mark of 81, but he had previously ran a cracker in the Sunday Series at Musselburgh in June when finishing a close fifth against the pace bias. He was drawn down the centre, on a day when everything was winning on the inside.

He landed a handicap at Wolverhampton in the spring of this year and a race with an upgrade regarding his sectionals as there was a frantic early pace in that and he coped well as the faster they went, the better he travelled and he recorded an early 10.74 sectional.

Wolves was over 6f and his Novice win in February was at Newcastle and over 5f - a very efficient run on the clock with a perfect race finish speed of 100.8% and the drop back to 5f today looks a good move.

His All-Weather record is 3-4 compared to 0-5 on turf, and his sire Gutaifan has had 14 runners on the new track with a winner and three placed.

Turner Girl well up to the staying task today for Kingscote

Back Turner Girl @ 2.915/8 in the 14:50 at Southwell

No. 5 (4) Turner Girl (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 69

The column has been on a decent run since Friday with four individual single winners as Back On Springs won yesterday at 5/4, to go with 2/1, 10/1 and 7/1 winners. Sadly we he haven't been able to find the second one on the day for each of those since Friday.

Turner Girl looks every inch a stayer and the 1m6f today should see her strong in the finish as she is turned out quickly following her Catterick victory last week.

Last term she ran three races over much shorter, but she has improved this season in her three starts upped to 1m4f+ and that was evident at Catterick despite her not being totally in love with how sharp that course is. However, she did produce two sub-12 second sectionals in the closing stages to stamp her down as a stayer.

Today's more galloping track will suit and she looks well up to defying the penalty against the Sir Mark Prescott favourite Yagan.

Her trainer Ed Dunlop has 41 winners this season and should collect another.

