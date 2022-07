Chaos to be in control in big field handicap

No. 12 (8) Chaos Control (Ire)
Trainer: Andrew Oliver, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

A much better effort from Vino Victrix yesterday for the column back up to 2m, tipped at 6.511/2 and hitting 1.910/11 finishing second. Although my tale of woe in backing Saeed bin Suroor horses at the top of the market continued with a fairly lamentable effort from Shamekh - who rather surprisingly traded at 1.182/11 in-play.

I'll leave SBS's horses alone for now. Especially market leaders.

Thursday's action is excellent, and I've penned all the latest for Newmarket's July Festival opener in today's Daily Racing News column.

We'll focus at Leopardstown for the evening and there are two Extra Place Special races with the handicaps. My old friend Ado McGuiness is mob-handed in the Premier Nasrullah, but with "only" 12 runners, I prefer the each-way angle with the five places using the Extra Place Special race on the 18:00 1m Handicap.

A mid to low draw looks the way to go on past runnings and Chaos Control for Andy Oliver has drifted a little this morning to 7/1 for the each-way bet.

His draw in 8 looks fine, and following a Down Royal second behind an impressive winner, he still looks weighted well enough for 0-80 company.

He ran over 1m2f last time, and he's tried that distance before as well as 1m4f, but I am far from convinced he truly stays.

His best form around Dundalk during the winter was over today's 1m, and he ran very well over CD earlier this season on quick ground to finish second off 76 behind a filly with a burst of speed.

Dickinson has a chance to silence the doubters

No. 10 (8) Emily Dickinson (Ire)
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

The Group 3 feature over 1m6f could be more suitable for the Aidan O'Brien trained Emily Dickinson, and she certainly has a few questions to answer following a tame effort in the Lingfield Oaks Trial earlier in the season.

Any hopes for Epsom were shelved after that - and the Oaks was certainly a race she was bred to win out of the brilliant but very quirky Chicquita.

She is only rated 86 so she has to find a fair chunk of improvement, but fillies at this time of year can certainly do so, especially from Ballydoyle, and as a 3yo she gets a nice weight concession form her elders.

Lingfield wasn't her track, as she looked a bit all at sea, but a more conventional course and especially the 1m6f could unlock a better run, as she has always looked an out-and-out stayer.

O'Brien has won this race three times in the last five seasons, and Seamie Heffernan is on, and he's 3-15 at the track this term at 20% - better than his overall record.

The 16s has gone on her, and that's not a surprise, but at 12s she still is interesting.