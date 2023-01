Feature race at Wolverhampton previewed

Alan Dudman is backing two horses at Wolverhampton on Monday in a 29/1 Sportsbook double

Imperium has the tools to stay best at Wolverhampton

Imperium @ 4.03/1 in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 1 (3) Imperium (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 93

Monday's best race in terms of quality and grade is at Wolverhampton and a 0-105 affair with nearly 13k to the winner - an amount not to be sniffed at.

Withhold has earned far more in his career and this looks peppercorn rent to him today, but the former Northumberland Plate winner is nowhere near the force of old - even though he wasn't beaten far at Kempton in November. We know he stays at least, but will he be quick enough for Wolves? Or indeed still have the legs?

I prefer the claims of his trainer Roger Charlton's "other" runner in Imperium - who has a 50% strike-rate on the All-Weather and is well primed for this after two good runs at Kempton.

Imperium underwent wind surgery and was off for 214 days before getting back on the track with a comeback at Kempton in November, and then an appearance in a hot race again at Kempton in December with the likes of Rainbow Dreamer and Bandinelli in the field.

It wasn't a particularly fierce test of stamina and the race finishing speed of 111% from the winner backs up the steady nature race of the clock.

It suited those more prominent, and as Imperium is a hold up horse, it was a perfectly acceptable if slightly unlucky run.

He is a confirmed stayer and best at 2m, which cannot be levelled at a few of his rivals this evening - notably the favourite Barenboim who won a dash to the line over 1m4f recently at Lingfield, and I have no interest in backing him at around 13/8.

James Doyle rides the selection, and he is 6-13 at 46% of late, and has a 20% strike-rate teaming up with his old guv'nor Charlton at Wolverhampton.

This will be Imperium's first appearance at Wolverhampton, and while all of his best form is at Kempton, his sire Frankel is 16% win and 31 placed here.

Hit Mac looks a favourite well worth taking on

Griggy @ 7.513/2 in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 9 (2) Griggy (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Adrian Wintle

Jockey: Finley Marsh

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 56

Elsewhere the field sizes on the Wolves' card tonight doesn't exactly lend itself to a punt, but the 19:00 5f race has a short price favourite worth taking on in my opinion with Hit Mac.

Hit Mac looks a shocking price at Evens considering he is 0-9 and placed second on six occasions, and while I am not a layer outright (and prefer the back-to-lay option in-running), this horse has traded odds-on in three of his last four stats - including a 1.152/13.

With his resolution in doubt, I much prefer Griggy here at 13/2 on his 53rd career start.

He's a two-time Wolverhampton winner, although his wins have been over 6f and that does appear his best trip. However, he ran well over the 5f here recently off 58 in a well-run contest to go down in third.

He didn't quite have the speed to close, but the race looked a bit stronger than tonight's. Politics was second in that, and he's since won comfortably off 67 at Lingfield.

Griggy has a good draw low, and should be winning races from his current mark.