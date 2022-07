Weddell can give McNamara another win

Back Weddell Sea @ 2.757/4 in the 14:35 at Tramore

No. 6 Weddell Sea (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Andrew McNamara, Ireland

Jockey: Patrick O'Hanlon

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

A pair of runners for the 14:35 Novice Hurdle have to carry penalties in the shape of Dartington and Barbaha Queen, and the former is rated some 23lb better than the latter, but Weddell Sea is an improving 4yo in this discipline and with him getting weight, and potentially the lead in a small field, looks the bet.

He was a fair horse on the Flat in France and was bred by the Niarchos family, and new trainer Andrew McNamara snapped him up for a far from cheap 95,000 guineas at the Newmarket sale last August and even ran against HMS Seahorse.

Over hurdles he is getting his act together in a short space of time, and following his Fairyhouse debut and a break - he built on a promising second in the spring to win last time out.

First-time headgear and decent ground saw him score by 8L at Roscommon last time, and front-running tactics served him well with an all the way win.

Good ground could be the key to him, and he has a bit of pace considering he was a 1m2f runner for Andre Fabre across the channel.

Bunny can take care of a big field at Tramore

Back Where's Bunny @ 3.259/4 in the 15:10 at Tramore

No. 3 Where's Bunny (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: N. Dooly, Ireland

Jockey: R. J. Condon

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 95

Sticking with Tramore and the Extra Place Special at 15:10 doesn't look a deep race at all despite the number of runners and Where's Bunny should be able to justify her price at the top of the betting.

The 7yo mare has failed to win at Tramore from her five starts at the track and she has an uninspiring win record overall, but at least she delivered last time with a chase win at Wexford.

She received a confident ride from off the pace and Noel Dooly got his first win of the season with her as she liked the yielding ground.

A run over CD earlier in the season saw her run from off a seriously strong pace, which she should get here again and considering she runs from a 2lb lower mark with a solid run at Gowran Park last October, it should be enough to see her hit the frame as this is a poor race.