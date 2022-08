Seeking the winner leads to Gold

See The Sea ran out a fine 5/1 winner yesterday, and in just the fashion I expected; with a lead from the low draw and a first for Charlie Maggs too. Mrs Trump however struggled a bit from her wide draw and I am not sure if she deserves another chance - and a rather frustrating miss for what could have been a nice double.

Wednesday's racing is positively thriving compared to the morsels on show on Tuesday, and there could be a half-decent horse running at Yarmouth.

Tom Clover's 2yo Havana Gold colt took part in a strong Newbury Novice in July and was sent off at around 15/1 for his debut behind the well-bred Chaldean. He shaped well, indeed he travelled very smoothly to reach 2.01/1 in-play, but Chaldean had the benefit of experience and put that to good use.

On the clock, Seeking Gold was quicker over the last 3f than Chaldean, and should be more street-wise with that run under his belt and he's running without a penalty for this against a Godolphin horse who has to concede weight.

The third out of the race Lord Bertie has since won at Ffos Las, and the fourth Silver Knott bolted up at Kempton last week and the selection holds an entry in the Champagne Stakes later in the season.

Consistent Liberty the one to stay

By process of elimination, I don't like two of the runners in the 15:20 and it looks a good opportunity for At Liberty to win, and while the 7/4 price is not the most exciting, with small fields every where, it's about picking and choosing the battles.

The negatives on D Day Odette are the trip and her inability to settle. She was very keen last time out, and she's now going up in distance, while Saeed bin Suroor has Game Master, who is only rated 76 and has gone for the visor.

At Liberty is sure to stay as he has been running over 1m2f, 1m3f and 1m4f.

He looked progressive at this sort of level earlier in the season at Leicester, but he hasn't gone. However, he is solid in terms of his mark and his consistency, and William Buick numbers could hardly be more impressive at the moment as the hottest jockey on the stats table with 31 winners from 96 rides at 32%. He is also the leading rider at Yarmouth this term.

