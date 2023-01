Fast Track Qualifier action at Southwell today

Mark Loughnane yard in form

Alan Dudman picks out a 24/1 Sportsbook double for Southwell on Sunday afternoon

Berkshire can get Southwell rocking

No. 1 (2) Berkshire Rocco (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

A second and third yesterday for the column although neither failed to land a punch on their conquerors and it's been that sort of week with a few placed efforts, although I'm trying to place in a cut-off point in terms of price at the point of tipping, and they were not quite big enough to go that way yesterday.

While the quality over the jumps is at Naas this afternoon with Grade 1 action, there's some fair enough racing at Southwell today to keep me interested and Berkshire Rocco at 4/1 can go well in one of the Fast Track Qualifiers today.

The selection is one of the youngest ones in the field at six and on official ratings he is bang there at 101, with perhaps others looking to prove their worth back in the Flat. Raymond Tusk being one - who recently ran in a Novice Hurdle at Sandown. Berkshire Rocco was barely seen in the Flat season just gone with two runs at Listed level at the back-end of 2022, and he shaped quite nicely in both.

He could be one set for an All-Weather season, and as a staying prize, this wouldn't be as deep as some of the races on grass, for all there are a trio of three-figure runners.

Andrew Balding's stayer ran in the Floodlit Stakes in October after a lay-off of 380 days, and improved in the Wild Flower the following month - finishing fourth and beaten just over 5L.

Unexposed on the All-Weather with just two starts, he's back up in trip to 2m today which is far more in keeping with his stamina. A former St Leger second with form in Listed grade, I make him a bet in this race.

Potentially he could lead too as Balding has said in the past he's best dictating.

Jason Watson rides and together with Balding for all of the All-Weather tracks they are 16% and 38% placed together - although are 0-2 at Southwell.

Serenity can build on handicap debut from last time

No. 5 (3) Serenity Rose (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

One of the winter sensations has been the emergence of 16-year-old apprentice Billy Loughnane over the winter for his Dad, Mark, and the 7lb claimer has fired in a winner a day from Saturday, Friday and Thursday. He was good from the front too at Lingfield.

He's on board 3yo filly Serenity Rose for her second run in a handicap this afternoon, and there's mileage in her rating of 74.

She made her handicap debut last time at Wolverhampton - a race in which she had to come from a hopeless position out the back (which is never easy there) and done well to finish second considering where she had to race from. The pace was even throughout, and her final 3f closing sectionals were all quicker than the winner. Indeed, the last furlong was nearly half a second faster.

The daughter of James Garfield outran her odds off 22/1 that day, and she was short of room too, as she raced wide and had to weave to the inner; there should be a race with her rating off a 2lb higher mark and she drifted this morning from 3/1 out to 4/1 on the Sportsbook.

I wouldn't be surprised if Loughnane got snapped up by a bigger yard as he's impressed me, and also in interviews. The only downside is that he was born in 2006 - which makes me feel rather ancient. When I was his age, I was probably asleep. I can see the nickname Billy The Kid catching on.

Father and son are 11% win and 25% placed at all of the All-Weather venues thus far and the yard are going well with 5-21 in the last fortnight at 24%.