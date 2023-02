Ellen has a look of a winner again

No. 4 (9) Elegant Ellen (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I'm a firm believer in races being won at the start - or indeed lost. So it was somewhat mystifying yesterday for the column that confirmed front-runner Intervention, who always makes the running and is a keen-going sort, decided not to blast out for once and didn't settle off a slow early pace. Musicka was the one who got out in front and won at a big price. Amber Island met a ton of trouble too from the back to complete a very frustrating evening. Both can win again in the future I am sure.

Bets were quite difficult to find for the afternoon at Southwell and Fairyhouse, and while it's not a great price with the first pick at 2/1 for Kempton's 18:00, it looks such a terrible race that Elegant Ellen has a good chance to follow up her recent victory against a real modest set of rivals.

It's Classified Stakes race, so it's pushing the quality a bit with the 13 runner field, but most are rated in the low and mid 40s which means the course record is probably safe for now.

Elegant Ellen at least has some winning form and the 7f suited her last time having previously raced plenty of times over 6f and her handy position was a plus as she won comfortably by nearly 3L.

She was well backed on that occasion, and the hood applied has worked a treat in the last two starts.

Last term in Ireland she held a rating of 64, and those low grade Dundalk races are far more competitive than what is in today's line-up and Amy Murphy might be able to get a couple of wins further down the line out of the mare.

Adam Farragher remains on board and can claim again and he will need his skills to negotiate a tricky draw in nine, but the field are so bad, it might not be too much of a hindrance.

Berkshire still rocking after Southwell course record

No. 3 (8) Berkshire Rocco (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

A Fast Track Qualifier heads the Kempton card this evening by some way, and the top-rated Earl Of Tyrone with a 106 figure officially sets a good standard, but Berkshire Rocco broke the track record at Southwell last time with a good performance to have Rainbow Dreamer's measure (he re-opposes again) and looks a bet at 11/4.

The 6yo for Andrew Balding had previously raced over shorter and as unexposed runner over this staying trip, especially with just three starts on the All-Weather, there's some scope for him to improve again with just his third attempt at 2m - and first at 2m at Kempton.

in 2020 he finished placed in the St Leger and also ran for the riches in Doha for the Al Amir Trophy - worth nearly half a million quid when finishing second.

His effort at Southwell was a strong staying one as befits as a son of Sir Percy, and he asserted strongly at the end with the front two a long way clear of the third. He did hang slightly to his left, but it might not be a bad thing for Kempton as I do prefer horses to come off the rail and forge down the centre. Two of his final three furlongs were under 12.0 seconds to highlight how strong his stamina is (or was).

Him and Earl Of Tyrone are the two youngest in the field and it's a bit of a mixed bag in terms of rivals as a couple of jumps' trainers have decided to have a dart at the prize.

Sire Sir Percy may be unfashionable, but his record over 2m at Kempton is a good one at 18% win and 43% placed. Hopefully we can have a clear passage rather than yesterday's mishaps.

Balding at Kempton this year is 4-13 at 31% with a healthy level stakes return of +36.00 on those runners.