We're heading to Essex tonight for the opening bet and an each-way angle with Eve Johnson-Houghton's Enduring at 9/1 (and was backed from 11s this morning).

He has come down a little in the weights to 67, and while he is an infrequent winner, he did pop up at Bath to score earlier this year and hasn't been running too badly in handicap company this term, save for a poor effort at Lingfield. His effort at Kempton over 6f last time was a 4L defeat but didn't see his race out.

I expect him to have plenty of use made of him with Benoit De La Sayette booked, and his 3lb claim makes him more an each-way play, especially as he could lead or sit handy from his inside draw and the rider has a 24% strike-rate in terms of his placed mounts at the track, similar to the trainer who has a 24% record with her runners that hit the places.

We also have four places with the Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

The Bell tolls for Lila and Saffie

Back Lila Girl @ 7.513/2 in the 20:30 at Chelmsford

No. 8 (4) Lila Girl (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 79

The extra place comes into play again for the second each-way pick on the night and Lila Girl is a rare pick for me regarding an Ammo Racing horse.

She has an excellent record at the track from her four outings reading: 1112 and ran in a deep race at Kempton last time behind Roger Varian's Manaafith. That was 0-100 grade and the winner travelled easily and is clearly a good horse who handled the steady pace in that race. The second has won since, but Lila Girl didn't appreciate the steady gallop from her wide draw in 9.

The 3yo won on handicap debut at Chelmsford in the summer, and with a decent draw on the inside and a potential runner who lies up with the pace, the drop in class makes her a big player at a decent price.

Trainer Michael Bell is 5-31 at 16% at the CC this season and holds a 21% strike-rate with his 3yos on the AW this term. Lila Girl was also backed this morning from 10/1 into 13/2.

