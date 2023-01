Follow a yard in form for first leg of double

Third Batch the favourite in poor Maiden

Dream about a good start with Drill

Back Drill To Dream @ 5.59/2 19:30 at Southwell

No. 10 (3) Drill To Dream SBK 15/4 EXC 6.4 Trainer: P. Charalambous & J. Clutterbuck

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 58

Another day of Southwell action rolling on, and a fair card under the floodlights tonight with one or two interesting horses and in-form yards.

Drill To Dream certainly hails from a stable in good form with 3-7 recently at 43% and the Suffolk duo of Charalambous and Clutterbuck tend to do well with their older horses on the All-Weather.

The selection was holding up well in the market this morning from 6/1 into 9/2 and races over what looks her ideal trip tonight at 1m3f.

She is without a win in 14 attempts but there have been one or two decent efforts in that time. Recently she wasn't beaten far at Kempton but was forced wide from an unhelpful draw and at least stayed on.

The Australia filly was well punted in December, again at Kempton over 1m3f and nearly pulled off the gamble when finishing second off 57. The headgear has helped her in her last four starts and I can see her doing her best work at the finish from a suitable draw.

Unlucky effort at Lingfield last time for Batch

Back Third Batch @ 2.89/5 in the 20:00 at Southwell

No. 12 (6) Third Batch SBK 11/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: -

Sean Woods is 1-1 at Southwell in 2023 and he should be able to make it 2-2 to keep the 100% record going with Third Batch in a weak 1m Maiden that follows our first selection.

She is only rated 68 but very much caught the eye with a strong finishing effort at Lingfield last time over 1m in a race where she came from a poor position off a steady pace. Four of the first five were all handy and Third Batch was in a terrible position as the tempo increased, and then went even wider off the turn.

Her dam Amanda Carter got 1m5f and was owned by Janis McPherson who had one of my favourite horses in Perrystown View. There's every chance this stiffer finish at Southwell will suit her far greater than Lingfield's sharp turns.

There are also plenty of AW winners in Third Batch's pedigree, and considering she improved for the step up in distance last time and ran two final sectionals faster than the winner at Lingfield, she can take care of a moderate field here. She is by sire Expert Eye who has a 1-5 record at the track in his early days.

Musical Youth is in the line-up too, and I once had dinner on the same table as the 80s band in Butlins. The glamour!

Good luck.