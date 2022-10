A winner and fourth for our multiples' man yesterday

High Security's draw makes him tempting at Newcastle

Al Dudman picks out a 53/1 each-way double for Tuesday

Each-way pick for Newcastle feature



Back Asadjumeirah each-way @ 8.515/2 in the 15:38 at Newcastle

No. 10 (11) Asadjumeirah SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 80

A fairly warm handicap at Newcastle greets us on Tuesday afternoon, and a 0-90 6f race as open as you will find.

My starting point with any Newcastle sprint is to look for a runner drawn high, as horses can get marooned over the far side. My each-way pick Asadjumeirah in 11 could have the run of the race in terms of a pace to aim at, and he is dangerously well treated from a mark of 80 these days.

He's had a busy campaign on the turf this term with one or two bright spots and a few misses, but he did win at Thirsk earlier in the year and is more than capable in this grade as he landed a 0-95 at Newcastle last winter coming from off the pace to win off 82, and that was a follow-up win after scoring over C&D in January previously.

On times, his best part of the race is usually half-way, and both of those wins were evenly run with a 100% finishing speed for his February victory. I think he is well treated to run a big race and with the Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook, we have four places - and also the chance to back two in the same for a place multiple.

High Security has claims from a better draw

Back High Security @ 6.511/2 in the 16:45 at Newcastle

No. 6 (13) High Security SBK 11/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Alex Jary

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

The second selection High Security is something of a plan for me and a pal Pete, as he was firmly with the horse last time at Newcastle and looked unlucky considering he was trapped over the far side and ran out of steam at the end. He ran two very fast sectionals in that race at 10.7 and 10.90, and with a race finish speed of 98%, those early exertions might have put paid to his chance of winning, especially from a poor position out wide.

However, those times are quick for a 0-65 horse.

High Security is the one, and having that effort in a post-race debrief over the Latte machine, Pete has been waiting for a decent draw, as was I now I have latched on to the plan.

He is a solid horse and runs to his level in terms of his mark, and young rider Alex Jary has a good relationship with the 4yo and won twice on the sprinter at Beverley and Ripon this summer.

It's Safer Gambling Week this week, and it's important to know tools are out there and also only bet what you can afford.

