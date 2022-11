Very deep ground for Naas today

Magical Vision looks an each-way play for Extra Place Special race

Al Dudman is backing a 59/1 each-way Sportsbook double on Sunday

Heavy won't be a problem for improving Lisieux

Back Lisieux @ 5.59/2 in the 12:40 at Naas

No. 8 (5) Lisieux (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 72

Testing ground all round it seems for Sunday, and we are looking at heavy and more at Naas, but that won't stop me siding with Ado McGuinness' Lisieux - a filly who seemed to relish the heavy ground for her win last time.

The 2yo had shown next to nothing on here three starts prior to winning over CD, and was even priced at 150/1 for one of her defeats. However, tackling Nursery company for the first time made her run a bit quicker, but it was the way she handled the testing underfoot conditions.

She did a lot of racing over the far side with just one other rival, while the main chunk of the field raced down the centre. Lisieux eventually joined them but travelled best, and her finishing effort was strong and she stayed well too - and didn't mind the stiff Naas finish.

This is a jump in class, to what is one of the most prestigious 2yo Handicap races on the calendar in "The Birdcatcher". It will be interesting to see how she deals with the rise in ratings too, but she looked better than a 72-rated filly last time.

Once again, no sectional date was available in an Irish race for her win, something Kevin Blake wrote about on a recent ATR column.

Vision steps into handicap company to make up for lost time

Back Magical Vision @ 11.010/1 each-way in the 13:15 at Naas

No. 17 (10) Magical Vision (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Aidan Anthony Howard, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 70

We're sticking at Naas on the Flat for the second selection, and we can explore the each-way angle with the Extra Place Special too with 17 runners and five places - and remember you can back two in the same race to place on a multiple.

Magical Vision is another that suits heavy conditions and makes the punting list.

The 5yo ran in a fair Maiden at the Curragh on debut earlier in the season - a race from which a couple of now 90-rated plus horses came out of, and she showed a good attitude winning at Navan on his second start with the mud flying around.

She latched onto the pace from just behind, and for a mare who didn't race for three years, she battled and scrapped in a big field to get her head in front.

Her opening mark of 70 could be attainable on her Curragh run, and a stiff 5f in testing conditions shouldn't be an issue.

If my maths are correct, Magical Vision is trainer Aidan Howard's only winner on the Flat from 43 runners this term.

The selections clearly has to improve a bit as the top weight here Mickey The Steel runs from 90, but the mare wasn't too far behind him at the Curragh on her first run over 6f, but she looks better suited to 5f and receives a bundle of weight here from just 8-8, where as Micky The Steel carries 10-1.

October/November singles winners:

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won