Another single winner minus the second winner for yesterday's column. Noble Dynasty very much got back on track to score well at 3/1, but Onslow Gardens finished well beaten despite hitting 1.51/2 in-running. He ran more like Onslow from Keeping Up Appearances.

It's now 25 single winners from 27 days at a BSP profit of +101.08 since August 25th. We just need a another couple to go in for the double.

Sunday's handicaps do little for me and I very rarely ever look at racing at Ffos Las, and as Yarmouth was a fairly happy hunting ground last time during the John Musker three-day meeting, I like the look of the Novice/Maiden races there today.

We're with two Roger Varian newcomers today and Irregular Warfare is a 2yo by Saxon Warrior in a field of debutants. Granted, with every horse making their debut it's a punting race not for everyone, but I like juvenile races and this youngster has a bit of pace and precocity in his pedigree.

His dam Artistic Jewel was a fast horse trained by Ed McMahon and won her debut and earned a rating on the track well into the 100s. Rage Of Bamby was a good avert for the stallion Saxon Warrior as she finished third at a big price in the Rockfel on Friday against the classy Commissioning.

The yard have had 14 2yo turf winners this term at 23% and he's on par with that for juvenile Yarmouth runners at 23% win and 54% placed.

Drawn in five, David Egan hopefully will make his move towards the stands' side as that looked the place to be at the most recent meeting.

The 15:34 is the classic form against newcomer race, and Wonderful Times - who is rated 84 does set a good standard to aim at. Her run against stablemate Judith at Ascot in May is her best piece of form, but is she progressing following four starts?

Varian's Modaraa has an impeccable pedigree, and with the yard firing on just about every cylinder imaginable at the moment, it's telling she is so strong in the betting considering the opposition.

Modaraa is another Dubawi, one of the column's favourites, and the super stallion has a 20% win rate at Yarmouth with his 3yos and is also 20% over 1m2f.

Varian also trained the horse's mother Nahrain to great success, and she's been a star broodmare as Benbatl is her best performer by miles. She also has produced two other winners - both whom Varian has had and she's been backed this morning from 2/1 into 13/8.

The bespectacled handler is 18% with his 3yos at the track and has fired in 51 winners in the 3yo age bracket this term.

