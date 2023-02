Mullins looking to make it 2-2 at Sandown

Back I See You Well @ 15/2 in the 16:10 at Sandown

No. 4 I See You Well (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 126

Soft and heavy ground horses won't be of much use today as the ground conditions at Leicester, Sandown and Newcastle for the jumping cards are good - with the surface in the north east and Leicester quick and more akin to what we'll be facing in the summer.

Seamus Mullins' I See You Well won't have any problems with good at Sandown and he looks a fair enough price despite the small field at 15/2.

The 10yo has been a grand servant for his yard with 32 runs over fences and eight wins, and he won over Sandown's CD in December with a 0-130 victory in his usual staying fashion.

That was an Amateur Riders' contest and it gave Paddy Barlow his first ever win in Britain and he jumped for fun that day whizzing away at the Sandown fences.

Stamina is his big asset and I fancied the horse on his last appearance in the Sussex National at Plumpton over 3m5f. He finished 10L down in fourth and started to plug on late in the marathon and has been lowered 1lb to 126 for today.

Mullins has a 1-1 record at Sandown this term, and that was thanks to I See You Well, and while this is a tougher race for him, his course form and liking for the ground are big factors to swing it here. With only seven runners it's a shame we don't have the each-way angle, but he's a good price.

Back I See You Well in the 16:10 at Sandown 15/2

Twister has a progressive hurdler on show

Back Equinus @ 11/2 in the 16:45 at Sandown

No. 1 Equinus (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 120

The final 16:45 2m4f Handicap Hurdle looks a good race, and while the grade is 0-120, there are plenty in here that will rate higher at the end of the season and it's chocked full of progressive types.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has Equinus here for his second run in a handicap off the back of a good win at Ffos Las last time. The ground was soft that day but he relished the extra distance up from his previous 2m races to 2m4f.

He would have won by further had he not obliterated the penultimate hurdle, but he had some good horses in behind rated in the high 120s.

Rider Sam Twiston-Davies assessed afterwards that he was a real handful to break in from his younger days, so he is going the right way now it appears.

The rookie ran in a hot Bumper at the start of the season at Uttoxeter and the third and fourth from that have both won with one at Listed level. It was good ground that day looking at the times and I am hoping he will be fine faced with quicker conditions today, and he is by Shantou whose runners tend to act on a sound surface.

Back Equinus in the 16:45 at Sandown 11/2

He'll stay well too judged on Ffos Las and two of his relations are Perfect Man and Vee Dancer - who both got 3m2f.

The trainer is 9-52 over five seasons at Sandown at 17%.