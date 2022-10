Robin can make a chasing debut impact on Saturday

Back Robin Des Fox @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:29 at Hexham

No. 4 Robin Des Fox (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Oliver Signy

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 110

A journey to the north east today awaits away from the glorious riches down south on the Flat, and if the last meeting at my beloved Hexham is anything to go by, we're in for a slog. Heavy ground at the recent fixture meant it was a day for good old-fashioned mudders, and it could be more of the same on Saturday with the ground soft.

The fences at the track do take some jumping and I'm looking forward to the chasing debut of Oliver Signy's Robin Des Fox, and a price of 11/4 with some soft and heavy ground experience will do for me.

He ran over hurdles last time at Sedgefield's 2m4f back in April - his first start since wind surgery. It probably was all a bit too quick for him there on the good ground as he didn't look a horse blessed with an enormous amount of pace and the times from the sectionals in that suggested a good even gallop. Sedgefield form also translates well to Hexham for me.

Gold Miner won that, having slipped away but Robin Des Fox stuck on behind and was booked for a closer second had he not blundered the last hurdle completely and landed flat-footed.

Watching the replay, he is a big unit so I am not surprised to see Signy waste little time in sending him chasing. The trainer has had only eight runners this term, and three have won at 38% and I am positive about the booking of Gavin Sheehan - a jockey who remains on the hot list at 6-22 at 27% showing a profit of +11.00.

Looking forward to seeing Longsdon's hurdling prospect

Back Gaelic Park @ 4.03/1 in the 15:34 at Hexham

No. 3 Gaelic Park (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

The presence of a Gordon Elliott runner for the 2m4f Maiden Hurdle consisting of 10 in the field makes for an element of intrigue. Not content with plundering all the prizes at Perth, Elliott might have a few more at Hexham - and why not?

However, his Finnthemagician ran under par at Downpatrick last time and I am inclined to take him on with Charlie Longsdon's Gaelic Park.

The 6yo has a fine jumping pedigree, and cost a few quid too at the Doncaster Sales at 75k, so connections must have liked what they saw with him going through the ring as a half-brother to the classy Chantry House.

He landed a Warwick bumper last winter from the front in clear-cut fashion, and Longsdon's assessment of his performance afterwards in the post-match debrief was a good one for Hexham fans, saying he is an out-and-out galloper who loves to jump. A horse made for Hexham in my eyes.

He ran in March under a penalty in a Uttoxeter bumper and ruined his chance a little by racing too keenly.

Brian Hughes is on, never a bad thing. He is 6-20 at the track this term, while Longsdon is a relatively rare visitor to the north east with three winners from 15 runners in the past five seasons.

The 2m4f looks a good starting point and those with experience look limited. He can go well on his hurdling debut.

September/October singles winners:

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won

Enduring 9/1 Placed

Noble Dynasty 3/1 Won

Nostrum 2/1 Won

Kaif 15/8 Won

Only Money 2/1 Won

Ah La Francaise 5/2 Won

Exoplanet 5/1 Won

Courage Mon Ami 5/1 Won

City Walk 9/4 Won

Shaara 6/1 Won

Tarhib 5/4 Won

City Vaults 5/2 Won

Sea Stone 9/1 Won

Funny Story 5/2 Won

New Kingdom 8/1 Won

Prakasa 6/4 Won

Well Educated 9/4 Won

Kingori 10/11 Won

Dynamic Kate 10/11 Won

First View 9/2 Won

Mostahdaf 9/2 Won

Leopold's Rock 4/5 Won

High Velocity 9/2 Won

Back On Springs 5/4 Won