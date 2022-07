Peckham to spring another surprise at Sligo

Back Peckham Springs @ 4.3100/30 in the 15:20 at Sligo

No. 4 Peckham Springs (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, Ireland

Jockey: J. P. O'Sullivan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 114

A 1-2 yesterday for what seems the umpteen time this year, and Charlie Hills is in the bad books as his Mutasaabeq hit 1.330/100 in-running and seemed to throw it away on the line at Ascot to deny us a 13/1 double. A similar thing happened with Hills' Garrus at Newmarket earlier in the season - and that's about 30 points scuppered. Garrus hit 1.132/15 in-play for another painful one.

Mind you, Royal Aclaim, the second selection, dazzled with a fleet of foot win at York. She's good.

On with Sunday, our first pick is named after the Only Fools And Horses episode Peckham Springs - and some clever naming too out of Quick Thinking, Dermot McLoughlin's runner has a good chance to back up a win against some infrequent winners. Indeed, victories for his rivals are far more difficult to find than an episode of Fools And Horses - which is probably playing on a loop this afternoon.

The 5yo had been running in snatches for McLoughlin since joining from Paul Stafford but it all clicked for him nicely with a return to a bit of decent ground and first-time headgear last time.

The win came at Downpatrick a month ago, and he travelled so much better than he did in previous races to score a fine win by 7L. He deserves his raise in the weights to 114, and the yard enjoyed a nice prize recently when landing the Grimes Hurdle with Santa Rossa.

His effort at Leopardstown earlier in the season was solid enough in a race just as competitive as this off a similar sort of mark, and he can follow up his headgear win last time.

O'Regan booking takes the eye on Wexford winner

Back Don't Tell Allen @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:30 at Sligo

No. 1 Don't Tell Allen (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: John Queally, Ireland

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 112

If ever there was a horse made for Denis O'Regan today then it's Don't Tell Allen - who was nursed into victory last time who was the returning Ian Power's first winner of the season and first in 45 last time out.

He was the main benefactor from an exceptionally strong pace over 3m in yielding ground at Wexford to score by 5L and the handicapper wasn't all that impressed as he's only been raised 3lb.

The way he came wide and crept into the race from Power will suit the master O'Regan down to the ground with waiting tactics.

John Queally's 7yo is lightly raced with just five runs over hurdles and he's had a few issues before his win. But he has a good pedigree and as a Presenting, he shouldn't mind the drying ground. The Waterford trainer hasn't sent out many runners this season, but Don't Tell Allen certainly has a fine old fashioned jumping family.

July winners:

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 placed

The Charmer 13/2 won

Sea On Time 11/10 won

June and May previous winners:

Australian Angel 4/1 Won

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won