Fowler's mare going the right way

Back Politesse @ 3.259/4 in the 15:05 at Galway

No. 7 Politesse (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Mrs Lorna Fowler, Ireland

Jockey: Conor Orr

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Lorna Fowler's 8yo mare Politesse opened up a few more avenues and alleyways for herself last time by going up in trip for the Connacht National with a fine win off a mark of 128.

She went from the front there and saw out the 3m in splendid fashion, and she certainly has the profile where she can improve again - and she'll have to as the top rated horse here is 149.

Politesse had previously been in deep, including the big festivals at Aintree and Punchestown over hurdles, but she's built for chasing and her two wins from four over the larger obstacles have been impressive as previously she had sauntered home at Killarney by 11L.

Soft ground suits her best, and the turn in conditions yesterday on the jumps' track to more testing will help her. She gallops and can make the running, and could be hard to catch here.

Case closed in backing Burke again

Back Cold Case @ 2.89/5 in the 16:00 at Chester

No. 1 (3) Cold Case SBK 9/5 EXC 2.88 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

I fancied Cold Case to win at Newbury earlier this month, but he was pulled out of that as a non-runner. So with today's race looking easier at Chester as he'd been entered at Newbury in a Listed contest, it makes sense to go again. He is shorter in the betting than he was overnight for that intended engagement, but we are backing the improvement again.

The 2yo travelled so strongly at York on his second outing last time and ran a quick 10.92 sectional at one point and coasted through the race. The form of that win hasn't really been tested, but he has speed and travels and showed that by going through here debut at Carlisle when finishing second, but he hit 1.071/14 in the run there.

He shouldn't have any problems around the Roodeye bends here and potentially could take a lead from Rogue Spirit who was last seen in the Super Sprint.

Trainer Karl Burke has fired in 19 2yo winners this term and Cold Case does hold entries in the Gimcrack and Champagne - and with the latter over 7f, there's hope he might stretch out beyond sprinting.

July winners:

Lawful Command 12/1 Placed

New London 2/1 Won

Royal Scotsman 11/1 Won

Supreme King 6/1 Placed

Sanitiser 11/2 Placed

Torquator Tasso 10/1 Placed

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won