A couple of good races at Kempton tonight at least brings some quality to the rather chilly table and Noble Order can gain his revenge on Top Secret in the 19:15 0-90 1m.

Top Secret came out on top, and well too by over 4L with a 92-rated second and had the advantage of a good position and pressed home from his prominent ride.

Noble Order's race was a disaster having missed the break and conceded almost 6L. He didn't look a particularly easy ride either with him being pushed and shoved early, and the steady pace from the times also went against him. To his credit he stayed on, and he clearly looks a horse who could do with a stronger gallop.

It's a slight worry he has been turned over at 1.84/5 twice and 1.330/100 in-running. He has won well over CD before when landing his Maiden by a large margin last January, and he really stayed the 1m well on that occasion. He deserves one more chance considering his return last time came off the back of a break and wind surgery. He was strong in the market too this morning from 2/1 into 7/4.

The 3yo has only raced four times and some of his siblings are very talented, he can get closer to his conqueror from last time. Incidentally, Top Secret is one of Val Kilmer's earliest and greatest films.

Charlie Hills has a runner in the 19:45, and I am hoping someone will interview Hills and ask him about Maghlaak - to see how he is and find out what the future plans are for him. I've got him pencilled in the Hunt Cup next summer.

His runner tonight is May Sonic, who has lost his way ever so slightly and in 2021 he looked a very good All-Weather performer and was good enough to win a 0-105 travelling very well off 101. At one stage he hit a rating of 104 and is now down to 95 with an apprentice in Owen Lewis booked. He's well treated to bounce back to form.

The 6yo was too keen last time at Chelmsford in a race behind Shallow Hall (who re-opposes again) and it's been a mixed bag in terms of his race style in recent times. If you go back far enough, in 2020 he made all at Kempton and won by a decent margin.

May Sonic was quite the drift this morning on the Sportsbook from 5s out to 8s but I don't mind that at all, and 10 runners gives you the three places for an each-way bet.

