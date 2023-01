Tiger Crusade well handicapped for big run

Consistent Bird For Life an each-way play

Alan Dudman picks out a 71/1 each-way Sportsbook double for Tuesday at Southwell

Tiger to roar for Simcock and can take Southwell feature

Back Tiger Crusade @ 7.06/1 in the 19:00 at Southwell

No. 2 (7) Tiger Crusade (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 92

Both Harry Fry and Andrew Balding let the side down yesterday, but Southwell can provide a bit of cheer in the form of Newmarket handler David Simcock - who holds a fine record at the Midlands' venue with a 30% win rate and 46% placed for his runners. Over 7f it's even better with 31% and 69%.

With that in our favour, and a drift this morning too on Tiger Crusade, he looks a good bet to play a part in tonight's feature 7f Handicap.

With nine runners there is the option to play each-way, but from 92 he is certainly well treated to go win only.

He is somewhat of a frustrating character with his slow starts, and he often can blow a winning opportunity when leaving the gates. But he has been racing over 6f in 2022, and the extra distance up to 7f can help him on that front, and he has got form over tonight's trip.

The 6yo's best recent effort came at the start of November in the same grade (0-95), and he was a little unlucky at Kempton when meeting some trouble and losing a shoe. Perhaps the fallout from that played a part in his next start, as he was beaten out of sight in a strong race at Kempton.

Indeed, his best form is at the Sunbury venue going the other way around, but you need to stay well at that track and stepping up to 7f tonight with a good mark can hopefully see him go close - racing the other way!

Life can reverse form with Zuckerberg at a good price

Back Bird For Life @ 7.513/2 in the 20:00 at Southwell

No. 5 (1) Bird For Life SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Mark Usher

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

The second selection comes in the 20:00, and Bird For Life is similar sort of price to Tiger Crusade at 13/2 and has been backed this morning too on the Sportsbook from 8/1.

She's a tremendously likeable mare with nine wins from her 66 starts on the All-Weather, and while there are certainly no secrets with Mark Usher's veteran, she's been placed an astonishing 23 times from those 66 starts to get her into today's double.

Bird For Life has to reverse form from first and second against Zuckerberg last time at the track, but she was a little unlucky as she was stone last into the straight, and with the finishing speed of 115%, it highlighted a bit of a dash to the line and Zuckerberg was ridden far closer to the pace than the selection. Indeed, Bird For Life ran four quicker furlongs in terms of her sectionals than the winner.

She is solid in the grade, and she could do with being closer to the middle of the track tonight as her latest second saw her somewhat isolated over to the far rail, and I am never a fan of horses that get pinned over there and left by themselves.