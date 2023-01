BSP drifter at 17.03 finished second yesterday

Evans and Williams going well together

Alan Dudman picks out a 39/1 Sportsbook double for Wolverhampton on Thursday

Jenny Ren of interest up to 1m6f

Back Jenny Ren @ 8.07/1 in the 15:15 at Wolverhampton

No. 7 (5) Jenny Ren SBK 8/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Sarah Hollinshead

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 51

Dream Today couldn't sneak a place yesterday but Hodd's Girl ran a cracker despite a big drift in the betting to a BSP of 17.03, and not for the first time an Ado McGuinness' runner took a huge walk in price but still ran well. She hit a low of 2.111/10 in-running to finish second and remains of interest in any Dundalk contest next time.

On with Thursday's action, and the Extra Place Special for the 15:15 1m6f Handicap at Wolverhampton makes the race more appealing as a punting vehicle for those going each-way, as not only is it wide open, several are well treated including the Sarah Hollinshead-trained Jenny Ren, and she's overpriced for a horse that goes well here.

She has been racing over 1m4f of late, indeed her last 10 runs have been over that journey, and finished sixth in a race off 52 in November (her last run) - a contest in which International Law was second. Gina Mangan rode her on that occasion and had her held up off the pace with a bit of work on entering the straight. She travelled well but the gaps failed to open for her, and while the action was down the centre of the track, she went for a gap up the inside that wasn't there and it was game over.

The 8yo finished third on her previous start again over 1m4f and couldn't get near the winner as the steady gallop once again went against her.

Her last win was in August, and that came at Wolverhampton from 47, and a race that panned out perfectly as the gallop was a good even one and she stayed on well to win with a bit in hand. The first, second and third all came from the back of the field, and she finally had a bit of luck.

Sarah's dad Reg was a real Wolverhampton stalwart back in the day, and one of his John Marriot horses Flowing Cape was a great little horse around the track many years ago. A real little favourite of mine.

Lady luck can be with Jenny Ren, and I am with her as she's worth a shot at 1m6f.



Williams and Evans can strike again

Back Ooh Is It @ 5.04/1 in the 15:45 at Wolverhampton

No. 6 (3) Ooh Is It SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Jordan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 67

I highlighted apprentice jockey Jordan Williams earlier in the week on the Daily Racing News column as a jockey in form, and he rode Winklevi to success that day for David Evans to take his monthly record to 5-29 at a tick over 17%. The 5lb apprentice also rode Mabre to score at Kempton for the Welsh wizard yesterday.

Ooh Is It is a dual course winner and saves his best for Wolverhampton, although his last victory came over the flying five here last January from 77. He's now down to 66, and with the jockey's claim is undeniably well treated from 67 today.

The selection had excuses at Southwell last time as he was struck into, although I can forgive any run at the Southwell these days.

Previously he raced over 6f at Dunstall Park and finished a close fourth behind Ahlawi. He made the running that day and almost got the win, but the 6f overstretched him slightly, and he'll be much better back to 5f today with a good draw to utilise the front-running tactics again.

He's related to a horse of Mark Johnston's called Submariner, who I remember bolting up on debut at Folkestone by 8L. Folkestone racing - those were the days.