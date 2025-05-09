Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15

Moore booking for Burke a positive for Huxley mount

Ryan Moore has been the orchid amongst the daffodils this week and his ride on Mount Kilimanjaro to nail High Stock showcased just how good he is around here - a painful one for us too with High Stock hitting 1.422/5 in-running.

Moore is on Liberty Lane - whose win in the Cambridgeshire last season off 105 was one of the handicap performances of the season.

With his new rating, handicaps are now out of the question and he acquitted himself well in the Group 3 Darley Stakes at the back-end of last term when second behind Lead Artist, and he travelled very well in that.

The comeback for the season at Doncaster looked a nice prep for something bigger and Moore for Karl Burke is an alliance that doesn't happen too often.

Recommended Bet Back Liberty Lane in the 15:05 at Chester SBK 4/1

Five places up for grabs in the Chester Cup and a tentative vote goes to Chester specialist Emiyn.

He's drawn well in two, but the tentative part comes from his recent liking for missing the break. It's unlike him as he's a front-runner by nature, so the hope here is that stall two revives his starting habit.

Declan Carroll's eight-year-old finished second in the race to Zoffee 12 months ago, although it was noted he was slowly away again on that occasion, but Chester suits him, he's proven in the race and is 2lb lower than last year.

Recommended Bet Back Emiyn in the 15:05 E/W five places SBK 10/1

Habits are there to be broken, and while historically I very rarely back and tip a Charlie Johnston runner, Qitaal warrants some interest in the 15:40 as his Chester win last September by a massive margin (eight lengths) marked him down as a horse for better handicaps.

That did come from just 79 and he's in deep waters here, but he was ridden positively for that wide margin victory and he's drawn well in two here.

A couple of solid handicap runs at Doncaster and Pontefract were worth noting as his Donny third was to the progressive City Of Delight.

He's off a stiff-ish mark on 87 but as a keen going type, a return to Chester with a tight rail should help him and we have a fair price at 7s (from 8s this morning) for the each-way bet.

Recommended Bet Back Qitaal in the 16:10 at Chester E/W three places SBK 15/2

The Chester Place consolation is not the deepest with 11 runners and Ian Williams' Tailorman is another who has some Chester form in the back with a second at the track last September - a race over 1m6f where he met trouble and was denied a clear run behind Small Fry.

A subsequent win over 2m at Kempton opens up the options here for the specialist 2m2f, and the step up in distance is a positive here as he ran on well at Kempton and shaped well at Nottingham (over 1m6f) recently in a race where he was denied a clear run (again).

Off a low weight here, it's not as competitive as perhaps it should be and from a mark of 69, he's off the same rating from his second at the track last term.

Recommended Bet Back Tailorman in the 16:45 at Chester SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back all four tips in an each-way Lucky 15 SBK 4565/1

