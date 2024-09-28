Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips: Two selections for a Saturday Betfair sponsored evening double

Chelmsford specialist can get back on track at favourite venue

Frankie will suit the step up to 7f on Saturday

Alan Dudman highlights to All-Weather runners for a double

There are three in the Play Different With Betfair Handicap over 6f with course and distance winning form at Chelmsford, and one of those Happy Tears, is well drawn in stall one for training team Daniel and Claire Kubler, but preference is for The Waiting Game.

She's trained by Jack Jones, and he holds a decent record at the track with eight winners from his 49 runners at 16%, with an impressive 33% placed record too.

The Waiting Game ran well at Chelmsford last time out when finishing third to Dutch Kingdom in a slightly stronger handicap than this evening's race, and it proved to be a good test in terms of the pace over 7f, but she'll be happier dropping back down to 6f here.

She rose through the ranks rapidly last year and enjoyed a stellar 2023 with four wins on the bounce at Chelmsford - a run that started off 46 and ended with a win from a mark of 75. With winning form in 0-80 class, and a return to 6f she should go well with a pace to run at from stall eight. Her mark of 72 also looks attractive with a return to her favourite course.

Recommended Bet Back The Waiting Game in the 19:00 Chelmsford SBK BSP

Owner David Lowe's familiar green silks will be seen at Chelmsford and his youngster Frankie Valliance, who looks to have a bit of scope and improvement in him for the 20:00 Galleywood Handicap over 7f.

The trip is the key here as the three-year-old has been crying out for an extra furlong judged on two runs over 6f so far.

He ran well at Leicester in the summer and was outpaced there, and it was a similar story at Chepstow last time, again over 6f in a race where he was held up and got going all too late when the race was over.

Frankie Valliance is unexposed and has only raced on the All-Weather once, and this will be his first run at Chelmsford for a trainer who has a 9% win record and 26% placed one at the track.

The booking of the excellent apprentice Sean D Bowen also looks a plus with the 3lb concession and Frankie Valliance should do better from his mark and Bowen has been a rising star this year.

Recommended Bet Back Frankie Valliance in the 20:00 Chelmsford SBK BSP