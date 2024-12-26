Boxing Day Racing Tips: Francais could be the supreme Kempton gift in 38/1 double

Still in the camp of Il Est Francais with good support on the Sportsbook

Rachael Blackmore Boxing Day Superboost

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rides Envoi Allen in the 2024 King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. The horse has finished inside the top six in all of his last seven starts and today you can back him to finish in the top six again at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 8/131.61).

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his runners... Paul's Ditcheat Diary 🗒️



It's a busy festive period for Team Ditcheat with several fancied runners on Boxing Day.@BetfairBarry caught up with Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls for the latest... pic.twitter.com/3JsuHVt32Y -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 23, 2024

Listen to Boxing Day's Racing... Only Bettor podcast!

With the year drawing to a close, a wrap of the 2024 doubles is one of frustration with a lot of seconds and countless one-twos with the yearly double loss so far at -28.83, but the singles to BSP returned a profit at +23.92. It's also time to give some props to the other Betfair writers with the horse racing with some great content and cases for and against and some excellent profits elsewhere (notably Rhys Williams and his column which is flying), sometimes we agree, sometimes we don't and that's why the game is a great one.

On with the opening selection for Boxing Day and having put Il Est Francais in my ante-post column at 6s, I am pleased we're in a good position in that sense with the French star now a 7/24.50 shot on the Sportsbook with plenty of support.

His performance when winning the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at the meeting last term wasn't a stellar one out of turn as he'd been flying through races across the channel and he is capable of brilliance.

Views have been contrasting regarding Noel George's runner's chances with plenty writing him off saying he has no chance, but I would be very nervous about laying a horse who likes good ground, jumps quick and has produced his best ever run at Kempton.

Okay, beating Hermes Allen isn't the stuff of our Lord Ted Dexter brilliance, but Hermes Allen just couldn't keep tabs with his jumping and while Spillane's Tower is a massive player, he might want the ground more testing or at least genuine soft.

The obvious question mark is the run last time at Auteuil when pulled up. What I would say is the horse has bounced back twice after blowouts (one defeat at odds of 1/3) with 7L and 5L victories and he has given us a sugar rush of a performance before, hopefully he can do the same again.

Recommended Bet Back Il Est Francais in the 14:30 Kempton SBK 7/2

Looking for a price at Kempton away from the small fields and THAT clash over hurdles, Supreme Gift makes the cut at 15/28.50 for Henry Daly, a yard ticking along this term at 19% with 21 winners.

Supreme Gift was all out last time to win and posted some performance to score at Market Rasen with as dogged as an effort you will ever see. He looked under pressure before the straight, was headed and surged up the inside to deny Harbour Lake. Considering that was over 2m7f at a pretty sharp track he is sure to stay back down to 2m5f at Kempton.

The Market Rasen win was not too dissimilar to his Ascot victory last season in March - a performance in which he wasn't travelling nearly as strongly as a couple around him but ended up winning by 6L off a fast pace (finishing speed 97%) on good ground and clocking the three fastest sectionals.

Only up 3lb he's still a player and his Ascot victory was also in 0-140 class which he faces today. He won't mind the dry ground either.

He does hold an entry for Doncaster on the 29th, perhaps with the good ground in mind, so be aware.

Recommended Bet Back Supreme Gift in the 15:40 Kempton SBK 15/2

