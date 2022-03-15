Today's Cheltenham Tips: Gaelic Warrior can prove opening mark all wrong

NAP: Side with a Warrior

Gaelic Warrior - 16:50 Cheltenham

The Irish have dominated this race in recent years and once again they arrive with a strong battalion of chances. The one who stands out, particularly from a handicapping perspective, is the Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior.

He remains a maiden but his form in France is hard to argue with, shaping well in races that have produced plenty of winners, and there has been nothing but glowing reports coming out of the Mullins yard, who see him as a future top-level animal. Therefore, an opening mark of 129 could prove very lenient indeed.

No. 8 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 129

NEXT BEST: Kilcruit can upset his stablemate

Kilcruit - 13:30 Cheltenham

This looks a cracking renewal of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Willie Mullins once again holds a strong hand. It is Dysart Dynamo who is vying for favouritism with Constitution Hill, but Kilcruit looks very interesting following his demolition job at Punchestown last time.

Indeed, it has taken him longer than expected to open his account over hurdles, but there was plenty to like about his performance when opening his account, seeming well suited by the drop back to two miles and fitting of a first-time tongue tie. The visual performance was backed up by the clock, and he was arguably a little unlucky in the Champion Bumper when beaten by Sir Gerhard 12 months ago. He should have plenty more to offer and could cause a little surprise.

No. 6 Kilcruit (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Death Duty can roll back the years

Death Duty - 14:50 Cheltenham

The Ultima Handicap Chase is a race where Irish-trained runners haven't fared as well in recent years, Dun Doire in 2006 the last winner of the race, but there are several interesting types who are potentially well handicapped this time round, particularly the Gordon Elliott-trained Death Duty.

He seemed to relish the step back up in trip when landing a gamble to resume winning ways at Punchestown last time, and he will have the Grand National on his agenda next month, but he is equally effective at this sort of trip, especially in what will likely be a well-run race. Death Duty has a good cruising speed and he is now 7 lb lower than when shaping better than the bare result in the Plate in 2020, while it is also worth remembering he was a Grade 1 winner over fences as a novice.