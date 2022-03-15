- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 129
Today's Cheltenham Tips: Gaelic Warrior can prove opening mark all wrong
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival.
"Therefore, an opening mark of 129 could prove very lenient indeed..."
Gaelic Warrior
NAP: Side with a Warrior
Gaelic Warrior - 16:50 Cheltenham
The Irish have dominated this race in recent years and once again they arrive with a strong battalion of chances. The one who stands out, particularly from a handicapping perspective, is the Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior.
He remains a maiden but his form in France is hard to argue with, shaping well in races that have produced plenty of winners, and there has been nothing but glowing reports coming out of the Mullins yard, who see him as a future top-level animal. Therefore, an opening mark of 129 could prove very lenient indeed.
NEXT BEST: Kilcruit can upset his stablemate
This looks a cracking renewal of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Willie Mullins once again holds a strong hand. It is Dysart Dynamo who is vying for favouritism with Constitution Hill, but Kilcruit looks very interesting following his demolition job at Punchestown last time.
Indeed, it has taken him longer than expected to open his account over hurdles, but there was plenty to like about his performance when opening his account, seeming well suited by the drop back to two miles and fitting of a first-time tongue tie. The visual performance was backed up by the clock, and he was arguably a little unlucky in the Champion Bumper when beaten by Sir Gerhard 12 months ago. He should have plenty more to offer and could cause a little surprise.
EACH-WAY: Death Duty can roll back the years
The Ultima Handicap Chase is a race where Irish-trained runners haven't fared as well in recent years, Dun Doire in 2006 the last winner of the race, but there are several interesting types who are potentially well handicapped this time round, particularly the Gordon Elliott-trained Death Duty.
He seemed to relish the step back up in trip when landing a gamble to resume winning ways at Punchestown last time, and he will have the Grand National on his agenda next month, but he is equally effective at this sort of trip, especially in what will likely be a well-run race. Death Duty has a good cruising speed and he is now 7 lb lower than when shaping better than the bare result in the Plate in 2020, while it is also worth remembering he was a Grade 1 winner over fences as a novice.
MONEY BACK AS A FREE BET IF YOU LOSE IN THE ARKLE!
The Cheltenham Festival is upon us, and we have a fantastic money back offer for the Arkle Chase on Tuesday. Bet upto £10 on any horse (win or each-way) in the 14:10 race at Cheltenham on Tuesday and if your horse loses we will give you your money back as a free bet. Free bets will be credited to your account within two hours after the race has ended. Available on Sportsbook only, T&Cs apply.
Cheltenham 15th Mar (2m Grd1 Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 March, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dysart Dynamo
|Constitution Hill
|Jonbon
|Mighty Potter
|Kilcruit
|Bring On The Night
|Shallwehaveonemore
|Silent Revolution
|Jpr One
Cheltenham 15th Mar (3m1f Grd3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 March, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Floueur
|Corach Rambler
|Our Power
|Gericault Roque
|Tea Clipper
|Does He Know
|Death Duty
|Fantastikas
|Frodon
|Grumpy Charley
|Full Back
|Ben Dundee
|Noble Yeats
|Oscar Elite
|Kiltealy Briggs
|Lostintranslation
|Discordantly
|Vintage Clouds
|Doctor Duffy
|Rapper
|Foxy Jacks
|Belargus
|Run To Milan
|One More Fleurie
Cheltenham 15th Mar (2m Grd3 Juv Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 March, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gaelic Warrior
|The Tide Turns
|Brazil
|Hms Seahorse
|Champion Green
|Ebasari
|Saint Segal
|Prairie Dancer
|Too Friendly
|Britzka
|Doctor Brown Bear
|Petit Tonnerre
|Bell Ex One
|Forever William
|Iberique Du Seuil
|Sea Sessions
|Milldam
|Skycutter
|Swinging London
|Feigh
|Doctor Churchill
|White Pepper