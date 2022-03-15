OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Today's Cheltenham Tips: Bravemansgame should take all the beating

Bravemansgame
Timeform's Adam Houghton has three bets for Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival.

"It takes a high-class novice to defy a BHA mark of 159 in the way that Bravemansgame did at Newbury."

NAP: Bravemansgame the one to beat

Bravemansgame - 14:10 Cheltenham

Unbeaten in four starts over fences to date, Bravemansgame was well on top at the finish when seeing off Ahoy Senor in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, and he took his form up another notch when giving lumps of weight and a comprehensive beating to some useful opponents in a novice handicap at Newbury last month. It takes a high-class novice to defy a BHA mark of 159 in the way that Bravemansgame did at Newbury and that form certainly sets the standard in this line-up. His fluent jumping technique is sure to sure to stand him in good stead and he is very much the one to beat with more improvement on the cards.

NEXT BEST: Facile Vega is a vast talent

Facile Vega - 17:30 Cheltenham

Facile Vega made it two from two in bumpers with a scintillating victory in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival, looking a special talent and the best we've seen in this division all season. He was always travelling powerfully and the response was immediate when he was asked to put the race to bed in the straight, ultimately winning by 12 lengths with plenty in hand. Willie Mullins saddles six other runners as he seeks a record twelfth success in this race, but it's going to take a performance out of the ordinary for anything to inflict a first defeat on Facile Vega.

EACH-WAY: Saint Felicien fancied to strike

Saint Felicien - 14:50 Cheltenham

Saint Felicien ran a huge race for one so inexperienced when filling the runner-up spot in the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas last time, sticking to his task well to pass the post a little over three lengths behind the smart Darasso. That was just his second start for the Gordon Elliott stable and he is very much one to keep on the right side now making his handicap debut. After all, Saint Felicien already has the look of a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 149 and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet given his unexposed profile.

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Bravemansgame @ 3.613/5 in the 14:10 at Cheltenham
NEXT BEST - Back Facile Vega @ 2.68/5 in the 17:30 at Cheltenham
EACH-WAY - Back Saint Felicien @ 7.413/2 in the 14:50 at Cheltenham

Cheltenham 16th Mar (3m Grd1 Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bravemansgame
Lhomme Presse
Ahoy Senor
Capodanno
Beacon Edge
Threeunderthrufive
Dusart
Gaillard Du Mesnil
Fury Road
Farouk Dalene
Streets Of Doyen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 16th Mar (2m5f Grd3 Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 March, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saint Felicien
Camprond
Drop The Anchor
Gowel Road
Unexpected Party
The Shunter
Indigo Breeze
Mcfabulous
Ganapathi
Grand Roi
Ashdale Bob
Fastorslow
Call Me Lord
Mars Harper
Garry Clermont
Maze Runner
Fair Frontieres
The Bosses Oscar
Dans Le Vent
Tronador
Champagne Gold
Christopher Wood
Commander Of Fleet
Daly Tiger
Hang In There
Top Moon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 16th Mar (2m Grd1 NHF)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Facile Vega
American Mike
Redemption Day
Jamess Gate
Houlanbatordechais
Rosy Redrum
Madmansgame
Our Jester
Seabank Bistro
Poetic Music
Ocean Of Mercy
Joyeux Machin
Viva Devito
Top Dog
Music Drive
Authorised Speed
Call Me Harry
Aint No Sunshine
Esperti
Godot
Cillians Charm
Spanish Present
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Cheltenham Tips