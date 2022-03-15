- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Today's Cheltenham Tips: Bravemansgame should take all the beating
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival.
"It takes a high-class novice to defy a BHA mark of 159 in the way that Bravemansgame did at Newbury."
NAP: Bravemansgame the one to beat
Bravemansgame - 14:10 Cheltenham
Unbeaten in four starts over fences to date, Bravemansgame was well on top at the finish when seeing off Ahoy Senor in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, and he took his form up another notch when giving lumps of weight and a comprehensive beating to some useful opponents in a novice handicap at Newbury last month. It takes a high-class novice to defy a BHA mark of 159 in the way that Bravemansgame did at Newbury and that form certainly sets the standard in this line-up. His fluent jumping technique is sure to sure to stand him in good stead and he is very much the one to beat with more improvement on the cards.
NEXT BEST: Facile Vega is a vast talent
Facile Vega - 17:30 Cheltenham
Facile Vega made it two from two in bumpers with a scintillating victory in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival, looking a special talent and the best we've seen in this division all season. He was always travelling powerfully and the response was immediate when he was asked to put the race to bed in the straight, ultimately winning by 12 lengths with plenty in hand. Willie Mullins saddles six other runners as he seeks a record twelfth success in this race, but it's going to take a performance out of the ordinary for anything to inflict a first defeat on Facile Vega.
EACH-WAY: Saint Felicien fancied to strike
Saint Felicien - 14:50 Cheltenham
Saint Felicien ran a huge race for one so inexperienced when filling the runner-up spot in the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas last time, sticking to his task well to pass the post a little over three lengths behind the smart Darasso. That was just his second start for the Gordon Elliott stable and he is very much one to keep on the right side now making his handicap debut. After all, Saint Felicien already has the look of a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 149 and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet given his unexposed profile.
Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!
Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Cheltenham 16th Mar (3m Grd1 Nov Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 March, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bravemansgame
|Lhomme Presse
|Ahoy Senor
|Capodanno
|Beacon Edge
|Threeunderthrufive
|Dusart
|Gaillard Du Mesnil
|Fury Road
|Farouk Dalene
|Streets Of Doyen
Cheltenham 16th Mar (2m5f Grd3 Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 March, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Saint Felicien
|Camprond
|Drop The Anchor
|Gowel Road
|Unexpected Party
|The Shunter
|Indigo Breeze
|Mcfabulous
|Ganapathi
|Grand Roi
|Ashdale Bob
|Fastorslow
|Call Me Lord
|Mars Harper
|Garry Clermont
|Maze Runner
|Fair Frontieres
|The Bosses Oscar
|Dans Le Vent
|Tronador
|Champagne Gold
|Christopher Wood
|Commander Of Fleet
|Daly Tiger
|Hang In There
|Top Moon
Cheltenham 16th Mar (2m Grd1 NHF)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 March, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Facile Vega
|American Mike
|Redemption Day
|Jamess Gate
|Houlanbatordechais
|Rosy Redrum
|Madmansgame
|Our Jester
|Seabank Bistro
|Poetic Music
|Ocean Of Mercy
|Joyeux Machin
|Viva Devito
|Top Dog
|Music Drive
|Authorised Speed
|Call Me Harry
|Aint No Sunshine
|Esperti
|Godot
|Cillians Charm
|Spanish Present