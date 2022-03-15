Today's Cheltenham Tips: Bravemansgame should take all the beating

NAP: Bravemansgame the one to beat

Bravemansgame - 14:10 Cheltenham

Unbeaten in four starts over fences to date, Bravemansgame was well on top at the finish when seeing off Ahoy Senor in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, and he took his form up another notch when giving lumps of weight and a comprehensive beating to some useful opponents in a novice handicap at Newbury last month. It takes a high-class novice to defy a BHA mark of 159 in the way that Bravemansgame did at Newbury and that form certainly sets the standard in this line-up. His fluent jumping technique is sure to sure to stand him in good stead and he is very much the one to beat with more improvement on the cards.

No. 3 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Facile Vega is a vast talent

Facile Vega - 17:30 Cheltenham

Facile Vega made it two from two in bumpers with a scintillating victory in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival, looking a special talent and the best we've seen in this division all season. He was always travelling powerfully and the response was immediate when he was asked to put the race to bed in the straight, ultimately winning by 12 lengths with plenty in hand. Willie Mullins saddles six other runners as he seeks a record twelfth success in this race, but it's going to take a performance out of the ordinary for anything to inflict a first defeat on Facile Vega.

No. 7 Facile Vega (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Saint Felicien fancied to strike

Saint Felicien - 14:50 Cheltenham

Saint Felicien ran a huge race for one so inexperienced when filling the runner-up spot in the Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas last time, sticking to his task well to pass the post a little over three lengths behind the smart Darasso. That was just his second start for the Gordon Elliott stable and he is very much one to keep on the right side now making his handicap debut. After all, Saint Felicien already has the look of a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 149 and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet given his unexposed profile.