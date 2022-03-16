Ryanair Chase Preview: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Ryanair Chase

14:50 Cheltenham, Thursday

Live on ITV

1. Allaho (Willie Mullins/Paul Townend)

Top-class chaser who was dominant when taking this race 12 months ago, and gained a second Grade 1 victory when landing the John Durkan Memorial by two lengths from Janidil in December. Easy winner of a Grade 2 at Thurles since, where he comprehensively put subsequent Ascot Chase winner Fakir d'Oudairies in his place, and he is very much the one to beat once more.

No. 1 Allaho (Fr) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

2. Conflated (Gordon Elliott/Davy Russell)

Produced a smart effort when landing a 2½m handicap at Naas and stepped up again to land the Irish Gold Cup by six and a half lengths from Minella Indo in February. Overall strength of that form is questionable, but should have no problem dropping back in trip, and he has to be respected despite a big career best being needed.

No. 2 Conflated (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

3. Eldorado Allen (Colin Tizzard/Brendan Powell)

Has taken his form to a new level this season, defeating Hitman on seasonal return in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November, and proving better than ever upped in trip when scoring in the Denman Chase at Newbury last time. Finished runner-up to Shiskin in the Arkle 12 months ago and holds each-way claims in current form.

No. 3 Eldorado Allen (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

4. Fanion d'Estruval (Venetia Williams/Charlie Deutsch)

Improved performer this season, resuming winning ways at Newbury in November prior to a pair of placed efforts, latterly when third to Fakir d'Oudairies in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase last time. Came up well short in this 12 months ago, but still can't be ruled out.

5. Janidil (Willie Mullins/Mark Walsh)

Smart hurdler who landed a Grade 1 novice chase at Fairyhouse last season. Hard to knock his consistency in a trio of starts this campaign, and has only two lengths to find with Allaho on their running in the John Durkan Memorial earlier in the season, so he is another who can't be ruled out.

No. 5 Janidil (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

6. Melon (Willie Mullins/Mr Patrick Mullins)

Has finished runner-up four times at the Festival and capitalised on a drop to Grade 2 company when recording his first win over fences since opening his account in a maiden chase in 2019. Seems sure to give it his all once more but he isn't getting any younger.

No. 6 Melon SBK 16/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

7. Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson/James Bowen)

High-class chaser who dispelled quickly dispelled a lesser effort in the King George when taking a Grade 2 at Kempton from Eldorado Allen in January. Finished a tired, distant fourth in the Ascot Chase since, and his sketchy jumping is a slight concern.

No. 7 Mister Fisher (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

8. Saint Calvados (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Finished runner-up in this race two years ago and seen only four times since, but he ran a cracker to finish third in the King George on his debut for this yard in December, before having found to have bled when disappointing in the Ascot Chase last time. Claims if back to his best.

No. 8 Saint Calvados (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

9. Shan Blue (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton)

Very smart novice chaser last season, notably winning the Kauto Star at Kempton, and did too much too soon when below par in the Marsh at this meeting later in the campaign. Set to win the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby by a distance before falling at the third-last, and reportedly working well ahead of this. Still relatively unexposed and has to be of interest.