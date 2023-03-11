</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Frachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Frachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/rachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html">Watch Video: Rachael Blackmore watches back her Gold Cup winning ride on A Plus Tard on the 'Goggle Jocks' couch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/rachael-blackmore-winning-the-gold-cup-is-a-feeling-i-will-never-forget-090323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: Winning the Gold Cup is a feeling I will never forget</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-four-tips-from-the-racing-only-bettor-festival-preview-100323-204.html">Cheltenham Day Four: Expert views from the Racing Only Bettor Festival preview</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace-v-manchester-city-tips-back-champions-to-edge-out-shot-shy-eagles-080323-766.html">Crystal Palace v Man City: Back champions to edge out shot-shy Eagles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-to-back-priced-from-15-8-to-a-12-1-mohamed-salah-bet-builder-090323-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back from 15/8 to a 12/1 Salah Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-md-26-score-predictions-10-correct-score-bets-from-5-1-to-11-1-090323-200.html">Premier League MD 26 Score Predictions: 10 Correct Score bets from 5/1 to 11/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/rachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html">Watch Video: Rachael Blackmore watches back her Gold Cup winning ride on A Plus Tard on the 'Goggle Jocks' couch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-331-mexico-lively-outside-for-tony-calvin-090323-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: 33/1 Mexico lively outsider for Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-conditions-are-ideal-for-imperial-cup-target-iceo-090323-9.html">Paul Nicholls. Conditions are ideal for Betfair Imperial Cup target Iceo</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-second-t20-tips-crash-bang-hosts-transformed-100323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Second T20 Tips: Crash Bang hosts transformed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/quetta-gladiators-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-sultans-can't-take-it-easy-100323-194.html">Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Sultans can't take it easy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/peshawar-zalmi-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-can-sultans-arrest-slide-090323-194.html">Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Can Sultans arrest slide?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Yousaf slightly ahead going into SNP TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-3-tips-cressy-should-have-too-much-for-tabilo-100323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 3 Tips: Cressy should have too much for Tabilo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-2-tips-thiem-to-get-back-to-winning-ways-090323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 2 Tips: Thiem to get back to winning ways</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-outright-tips-norrie-a-big-price-to-make-latter-stages-080323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Outright Tips: Norrie a big price to make latter stages</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-players-championship-in-play-tips-morikawa-the-early-favourite-at-sawgrass-090323-167.html">The Punter's Players Championship In-Play Blog: Scheffler the short-priced fav at Sawgrass</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-players-championship-and-kenya-open-070323-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Players Championship and Kenya Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-players-championship-first-round-leader-tips-back-bradley-at-50-1-070323-719.html">The Players Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Back Bradley at 50/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-hurdlers-ground-level-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Cheltenham Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Watch Video: Rachael Blackmore watches back her Gold Cup winning ride on A Plus Tard on the 'Goggle Jocks' couch</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-11">11 March 2023</time></li> <li>2:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Watch Video: Rachael Blackmore watches back her Gold Cup winning ride on A Plus Tard on the 'Goggle Jocks' couch", "name": "Watch Video: Rachael Blackmore watches back her Gold Cup winning ride on A Plus Tard on the 'Goggle Jocks' couch", "description": "", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/rachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/rachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-11T13:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-11T13:20:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Rachael Blackmore Gold Cup Goggle Jocks.320x180.png", "articleBody": " Watch our video where Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore joins Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle to relive her Gold Cup win at last year's Cheltenham Festival She chats through all the twists and turns of the race and how she was feeling coming up the Cheltenham Hill to the finish as she heard the commentator calling her historic win Blackmore's win marked the end of an incredible 12 months where she also won the Grand National and the Champion Jockey title at Cheltenham in 2021 It's one of the most enduring images in racing this century but how did it really feel for Rachael Blackmore when she rode into the history books to win the Gold Cup? In an exclusive behind the scenes video, we invited Rachael to relive the race on the Betfair 'Goggle Jocks' couch alongside presenter and friend, Vanessa Ryle, and racing expert Kevin Blake, to find out just what was going through her head as she thundered to the winning post upon A Plus Tard. Rachael will be partnering with A Plus Tard again for this year's Gold Cup, trying to claim victory for the second year running. Rachael also reacts to all the key moments of the race, how she got herself into position for the final sprint to the finish, and how the commentator can sometimes play a huge part in race riding. Her victory upon A Plus Tard at last year's festival; topped off an incredible 12 months that saw her also win the Grand National and claim Top Jockey at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. The 2021 Cheltenham Festival, also saw her win the Champion Hurdle on fan favourite Honeysuckle, who she is set to race on one final time in the Mares' Hurdle on Tuesday. In a second episode of Goggle Jocks, Blackmore talks through Honeysuckle's 2020 Mare's' Hurdle victory, which you can watch later this week. Stay tuned ahead of the Grand National for the third in our series, where Rachael watches her 2021 Aintree victory. Click here to head over to Rachael Blackmore's dedicated page on Betting.Betfair to hear more from Betfair's newest ambassador ahead of the Cheltenham festival!", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Rachael%20Blackmore%20Gold%20Cup%20Goggle%20Jocks.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Rachael Blackmore" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Rachael Blackmore Gold Cup Goggle Jocks.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Rachael Blackmore Gold Cup Goggle Jocks.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Rachael Blackmore Gold Cup Goggle Jocks.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Rachael Blackmore Gold Cup Goggle Jocks.728x410.png 728w" alt="Rachael Blackmore 2021 Gold Cup champion "> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345058834" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345058834","entry_title":"Watch Video: Rachael Blackmore watches back her Gold Cup winning ride on A Plus Tard on the \u0027Goggle Jocks\u0027 couch"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345058834">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Watch%20Video%3A%20Rachael%20Blackmore%20watches%20back%20her%20Gold%20Cup%20winning%20ride%20on%20A%20Plus%20Tard%20on%20the%20%27Goggle%20Jocks%27%20couch&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Frachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Frachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Frachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Frachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Frachael-blackmore-watches-back-her-gold-cup-winning-ride-on-a-plus-tard-for-betfair-110323-1227.html&text=Watch%20Video%3A%20Rachael%20Blackmore%20watches%20back%20her%20Gold%20Cup%20winning%20ride%20on%20A%20Plus%20Tard%20on%20the%20%27Goggle%20Jocks%27%20couch" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul style="font-weight: 400;"> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="1" data-list-defn-props='{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"multilevel"}' aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="1" data-aria-level="1"> <h3><span data-contrast="auto">Watch our video where Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore joins Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle to relive her Gold Cup win at last year's Cheltenham Festival </span><span data-ccp-props='{"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559685":1080,"335559731":0,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}'> </span></h3> </li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="1" data-list-defn-props='{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"multilevel"}' aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="2" data-aria-level="1"> <h3><span data-contrast="auto">She chats through all the twists and turns of the race and how she was feeling coming up the Cheltenham Hill to the finish as she heard the commentator calling her historic win </span><span data-ccp-props='{"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559685":1080,"335559731":0,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}'> </span></h3> </li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="2" data-list-defn-props='{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"multilevel"}' aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="3" data-aria-level="1"> <h3><span data-contrast="auto">Blackmore's win marked the end of an incredible 12 months where she also won the Grand National and the Champion Jockey title at Cheltenham in 2021 </span></h3> </li> <hr><p><span data-contrast="auto">It's one of the <strong>most enduring images in racing this century </strong>but how did it really feel for <strong>Rach</strong></span><strong>ael</strong><span data-contrast="auto"><strong> Blackmore </strong>when she rode into the history books to<strong> win the Gold Cup? </strong></span><span data-ccp-props='{"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="auto">In an <strong>exclusive behind the scenes video</strong>, we invited Rachael to relive the race on the <strong>Betfair 'Goggle Jocks' couch </strong>alongside presenter and friend, <strong>Vanessa Ryle</strong>, and racing expert <strong>Kevin Blake</strong>, to find out just what was going through her head as she thundered to the winning post upon A Plus Tard.</span></p><p><span data-contrast="auto"> Rachael will be partnering with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345058834">A Plus Tard again for this year's Gold Cup</a>, trying to claim victory for the <strong>second year running</strong>. </span><span data-ccp-props='{"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="auto">Rach</span><span>ael </span><span data-contrast="auto">also reacts to all the key moments of the race, <strong>how she got herself into position </strong>for the final sprint to the finish, and how the <strong>commentator</strong></span><span> can sometimes</span><span data-contrast="auto"> play </span><span data-contrast="auto">a huge part in race riding. </span><span data-ccp-props='{"134233117":false,"134233118":false,"201341983":0,"335559738":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}'> </span></p><hr><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SCvb1E-kMek" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Her victory upon A Plus Tard at last year's festival; topped off an incredible 12 months that saw her also win the Grand National and claim Top Jockey at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival, also saw her win the Champion Hurdle on fan favourite Honeysuckle, who she is set to race on one final time in the Mares' Hurdle on Tuesday.

In a second episode of Goggle Jocks, Blackmore talks through Honeysuckle's 2020 Mare's' Hurdle victory, which you can watch later this week.

Stay tuned ahead of the Grand National for the third in our series, where Rachael watches her 2021 Aintree victory.

Click here to head over to Rachael Blackmore's dedicated page on Betting.Betfair to hear more from Betfair's newest ambassador ahead of the Cheltenham festival!

BET £10 GET A FREE £10 ON RACING MULTIPLES The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you the chance to claim a free £10 bet on racing multiples. Bet £10 on a racing multiple with odds great than 2.0 to qualify. T&Cs apply.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225

- Open your account today using promo code Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange

- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses Bet Now T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

Home Horse Racing Cheltenham Tips Watch Video: Rachael Blackmore watches back her Gold Cup winning ride on A Plus Tard on the 'Goggle Jocks' couch