Watch our video where Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore joins Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle to relive her Gold Cup win at last year's Cheltenham Festival

She chats through all the twists and turns of the race and how she was feeling coming up the Cheltenham Hill to the finish as she heard the commentator calling her historic win

Blackmore's win marked the end of an incredible 12 months where she also won the Grand National and the Champion Jockey title at Cheltenham in 2021

It's one of the most enduring images in racing this century but how did it really feel for Rachael Blackmore when she rode into the history books to win the Gold Cup?

In an exclusive behind the scenes video, we invited Rachael to relive the race on the Betfair 'Goggle Jocks' couch alongside presenter and friend, Vanessa Ryle, and racing expert Kevin Blake, to find out just what was going through her head as she thundered to the winning post upon A Plus Tard.

Rachael will be partnering with A Plus Tard again for this year's Gold Cup, trying to claim victory for the second year running.

Rachael also reacts to all the key moments of the race, how she got herself into position for the final sprint to the finish, and how the commentator can sometimes play a huge part in race riding.

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival, also saw her win the Champion Hurdle on fan favourite Honeysuckle, who she is set to race on one final time in the Mares' Hurdle on Tuesday.

In a second episode of Goggle Jocks, Blackmore talks through Honeysuckle's 2020 Mare's' Hurdle victory, which you can watch later this week.

Stay tuned ahead of the Grand National for the third in our series, where Rachael watches her 2021 Aintree victory.

