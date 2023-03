Read on to find out all you need to know about a Lucky 15

What is a Lucky 15?

One of the most popular bets among casual bettors, a Lucky 15 is a wager that consists of four selections, resulting in 15 bets being placed all on one betslip.

The bet contains:

- 4 x Singles

- 6 x Doubles

- 4 x Trebles

- 1 x Accumulator

This means that whatever your stake is, you need to multiply it by 15 to get your total stake, ie, a £1 Lucky 15 would cost you £15 in total, a 50p Lucky 15 comes to £7.50.

But for a small outlay, your rewards can be huge.

You will win some money even if you have just one winner, and landing two winners often results in a very profitable bet, but collecting on three or four winners can mean big payouts.

Cheltenham Day 1 Lucky 15

On betting.betfair you will find tips from our expert tipsters, such as Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake among others, and their best bets for day one of the Cheltenham Festival are already online.

So, instead of doing the work ourselves, we've taken four selections from our expert tipsters to include in our Lucky 15 for Tuesday.

Selection #1 - Facile Vega (13:30) @ 2/1

Kevin Blake says: "His transition to hurdling was a smooth one, with near faultless displays in his first two starts including a Grade 1 at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

"Willie has had just over five weeks to get him back where he wants him and that is more than enough time for the master to work his magic."

Selection #2 - Corach Rambler (14:50) @ 11/2

Tony Calvin says: "He did remarkably well to win this by nigh-on 3 lengths last year after such a tardy start and he is just 6lb higher here.

"Put away since Newbury in November, with an eye to taking in this race en route to the Grand National at Aintree next month, it is quite hard to see him finishing out of the first seven if getting the breaks in running.

"And winning looks a fair possibility."

Selection #3 - Brandy Love (16:10) @ 5/1

Kevin Blake says: "The fact that she has been able to rise to an official rating of 149 despite her last three runs coming at tracks that have been so notably to her dislike suggests that she could well be potentially the best mare in training."

Selection #4 - Sundial (16:50) @ 14/1

Mark Milligan says: "I'm convinced Sundial is a much better horse than we saw last time and his mark of 120 is probably a fair one based on some of the company he kept on his first few starts over timber.

"He does have a remarkably similar profile to last year's winner Brazil, too, being an ex-Aidan O'Brien inmate who's sired by Galileo."

What could I win?

Well first, you need one of the four selections to win, but should that happen then you'll definitely get a return.

Let's says Sundial was the only winner in your £1 Lucky 15 (costing £15 in total) then you would break even as you'd get returned £15 (£1 on a 14/1 winner).

But what if Sundial and Brandy Love both win? Then you'll get returned £111 - £15 for the Sundial win, £6 for the Brandy Love win, and £90 for the double.

Have three winners and you'll be quids in, but if you're lucky enough to have all four winners then you'll be in dreamland as the bet would return a total of £3,359.

