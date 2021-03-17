Daily Racing Multiple: Back Mullins to land a double on day two

Chacun will do for us

15:05 Cheltenham - Back Chacun Pour Soi

No. 1 Chacun Pour Soi (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.9 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The first selection won't win any prizes for originality, but nearly evens on Chacun Pour Soi makes the cut for the Sportsbook Multiple today. Plus it nearly sounds like Plastic Bertrand's "Ca Plan Pour Moi" - a great song in the 80s, look it up kids.

He dazzled with an electric performance in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in February showing his customary trademark strong travelling style winning by eight lengths (Chacun, not Plastic).

He wasn't too bad during Christmas either when slamming his opponents at the same track with one of today's rivals (Put The Kettle On) well beaten in third.

Chacun Pour Soi has gone off 2/5, 4/7 and 1/5 for his last three starts and it could be interesting if he pushes out to 2.01/1 on Wednesday.

Kilcruit to rocket home in the bumper

16:50 Cheltenham - Back Kilcruit

No. 6 Kilcruit (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

A friend of mine joked the reason I love the Champion Bumper so much is that there are no hurdles or fences (acknowledging my love of the Flat), but I've always enjoyed a go at this race and Willie Mullins is represented here with Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard. In the days of the Cold War, Saturn 5 for the USA and the Russian N1 went head to head, and here we have two giant rockets on the turf.

And while Kilcruit is the favourite at 13/8, this horse has been breathtaking in two outings this season.

He was silky smooth in winning at Navan by nine lengths, but he bettered that in the Goffs Future Stars by 12 lengths versus a very good field. That was one of the best bumper performances I have witnessed for a long time.

The Masterton family (who own the horse) had a pretty good one in Appreciate It winning by 24 lengths yesterday, and I am hoping Kilcruit in the same family's silks will score for Willie again. The trainer has been in the winners' enclosure so often, he might just invoke squatters' rights there.



