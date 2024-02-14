</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham...Only Bettor: Team Ditcheat deliver 20/1 Champion Bumper Bet</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2024-02-14">14 February 2024</time></li>
<li>3 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenhamonly-bettor-team-ditcheat-deliver-20-1-champion-bumper-bet-130224-1290.html",
"datePublished": "2024-02-14T17:44:00+00:00",
"dateModified": "2024-02-14T11:46:00+00:00",
"articleBody": "Week 12 of the Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast brings Charlie Davies, assistant trainer to Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls, to the show to discuss Team Ditcheat's big chances at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival... Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 12 listen and watch now Paul Nicholls' assistant trainer Charlie Davies joins the team Update on Paul Nicholls big chances at the Festival Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 12 Week 12 of Betfair's Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast brings racing royalty to the show in the form of Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls assistant trainer Charlie Davies. Charlie outlined plans for some of Team Ditcheat's best chances at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. And our special guest did not hold back, giving viewers a big priced selection for the meeting in March, putting up Quebecois at [20/1] for the Champion Bumper. The usual Betfair team of Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake were in top form as ever, with all three of the pundits putting up an antepost bet for the greatest show on turf. As well as antepost tips and Paul Nicholls runners' updates, the panel looked back at the week that was and had some big opinions on the latest Cheltenham Festival market movers. Stay Away Fay and Ginny's Destiny excite Charlie Davies was quizzed on all Nicholls' leading contenders for the 2024 Festival on this week's podcast talking through the likes of Bravemansgame, Captain Teague and Teeshan. However, the two horses of note that really pricked the ears were Stay Away Fay at [10/3] for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and Ginny's Destiny [3/1] for the Turners Novices' Chase. A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2023 and a three-time course winner this season, Chris gives us unparalelled insight into their performances this season, likely race tactics and an update on their well-being in the lead up to Prestbury Park in a months time. Cheltenham Festival Ante-post Selections Week 11 Recap Last week's show saw ITV commentator Richard Hoiles join the show and he left his mark by taking on odds-on Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo with Jonbon at [7/2]. Kevin Blake sat out week 11 but Daryl Carter was on hand to tip up Good Time Jonny off a lenient mark in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at [8/1] and can now be backed at a shorter price. Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Charlie added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections. <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Week 12 of the Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast brings Charlie Davies, assistant trainer to Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls, to the show to discuss Team Ditcheat's big chances at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival...</p></div> Only Bettor Week 12 Podcast</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham...Only%20Bettor%3A%20Team%20Ditcheat%20deliver%2020%2F1%20Champion%20Bumper%20Bet&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenhamonly-bettor-team-ditcheat-deliver-20-1-champion-bumper-bet-130224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenhamonly-bettor-team-ditcheat-deliver-20-1-champion-bumper-bet-130224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenhamonly-bettor-team-ditcheat-deliver-20-1-champion-bumper-bet-130224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenhamonly-bettor-team-ditcheat-deliver-20-1-champion-bumper-bet-130224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenhamonly-bettor-team-ditcheat-deliver-20-1-champion-bumper-bet-130224-1290.html&text=Cheltenham...Only%20Bettor%3A%20Team%20Ditcheat%20deliver%2020%2F1%20Champion%20Bumper%20Bet" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Week 12 of the Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast brings Charlie Davies, assistant trainer to Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls, to the show to discuss Team Ditcheat's big chances at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 12 listen and watch now</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Paul Nicholls' assistant trainer Charlie Davies joins the team</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Update on Paul Nicholls big chances at the Festival</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 12</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8n5idNICASY?si=TB51eni77s3HE0-t" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Week 12 of Betfair's Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast brings racing royalty to the show in the form of Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls assistant trainer Charlie Davies.

Charlie outlined plans for some of Team Ditcheat's best chances at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

And our special guest did not hold back, giving viewers a big priced selection for the meeting in March, putting up Quebecois at 20/121.00 for the Champion Bumper.

The usual Betfair team of Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake were in top form as ever, with all three of the pundits putting up an antepost bet for the greatest show on turf.

As well as antepost tips and Paul Nicholls runners' updates, the panel looked back at the week that was and had some big opinions on the latest Cheltenham Festival market movers.

Stay Away Fay and Ginny's Destiny excite Charlie

Davies was quizzed on all Nicholls' leading contenders for the 2024 Festival on this week's podcast talking through the likes of Bravemansgame, Captain Teague and Teeshan.

However, the two horses of note that really pricked the ears were Stay Away Fay at 10/34.33 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and Ginny's Destiny 3/14.00 for the Turners Novices' Chase.

A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2023 and a three-time course winner this season, Chris gives us unparalelled insight into their performances this season, likely race tactics and an update on their well-being in the lead up to Prestbury Park in a months time.

Cheltenham Festival Ante-post Selections Week 11 Recap

Last week's show saw ITV commentator Richard Hoiles join the show and he left his mark by taking on odds-on Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo with Jonbon at 7/24.50.

Kevin Blake sat out week 11 but Daryl Carter was on hand to tip up Good Time Jonny off a lenient mark in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at 8/19.00 and can now be backed at a shorter price.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Charlie added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

