To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips: Why Paisley Park is a lay in the Stayers' Hurdle on day three

Paisley Park jumps to it on his way to victory
Paisley Park is bidding to recapture his Stayers' crown having let down his supporters last March

Patrick Weaver previews the third day of the Cheltenham Festival and recommends a win lay of Paisley Park in the Stayers' Hurdle...

"The Irish squad includes the first two in last year's Pertemps Network Final, Sire Du Berlais and The Storyteller. Add in Flooring Porter and Fury Road and there's a good chance Paisley Park won't win."

Lay Paisley Park to Win in the 15:05 at 3.02/1

The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at 15:05 has been a relatively good race for favourites over the last decade.

Four have won, but you would not have made a profit backing all 10 as the odds of the winners were 10/11, 5/6, Evens and 11/8.

Park may not hit the mark after last year's flop

Paisley Park won it when the jolly in 2019 but he could only finish in midfield last March, having lost two shoes in the course of the race. Emma Lavelle's runner is favourite for the third year running but I am happy to take him on.

Maybe I should forgive him last year's loss, given there was a valid excuse, but the first and third, Lisnagar Oscar and Bacardys line up again. The former is very much in form, having run a close second to Third Wind at Haydock, with Main Fact 13 lengths back in fourth.

The Irish squad includes the first two home in last year's Pertemps Network Final, Sire Du Berlais and The Storyteller. That race was run in three seconds faster time than the Stayers, so it was no ordinary handicap. I would expect both to be involved in the finish.

Add in Flooring Porter and Fury Road and there is a good chance that Paisley Park won't win The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle a second time.

King's Queen will do well to be placed

Seven of the 15 that contest the Parnell Properties Mares' Novices' Hurdle at 16:15 were in single figures with Betfair at the start of the Festival. It is a seriously open race for a non-handicap.

The two with the highest official ratings are Royal Kahala and Roseys Hollow. The pair drew clear of Gauloise and Mighty Blue after the last in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse last month and Royal Kahala is likely to start favourite as she is 9lb better off with the winner, who is penalised for that success.

Gauloise had comfortably beaten Mighty Blue the time before, so unsurprisingly is third in the betting.

Willie Mullins runs Hook Up, Glens Of Antrim and Pont Aval in addition to Gauloise, leaving Alan King's The Glancing King facing a stiff task to prevent an Irish one-two-three.

It seems unlikely that she can stop an Irish whitewash as she was beaten all ends up at Exeter last time by Wilde About Oscar, who was not thought good enough for Cheltenham and runs at Uttoxeter on Saturday instead.

Prior to her recent defeat, The Glancing Queen had made a winning start over hurdles at Warwick, was the last to finish in a Grade 1 at Newbury and then won at Bangor.

A winner of bumpers at Cheltenham and Aintree, she is the sort of mare you would love to own but she needs improve to repel the Irish raiders.

Lay Deise Aba in the getting-out stakes

Deise Aba is an interesting one in the last, the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase at 16:50. With Philip Hobbs since the summer of 2018, he has won four of his 11 starts but has not been placed in the other seven.

A former point-to-pointer, Deise Aba won the same race at Sandown last year as he won last month, and is following the same path. He went off 8/1 when fifth 12 months ago; this time he is forecast to go off a couple of points less.

Hobbs also trains JP McManus' only runner in the race, Musical Slave. Tom O'Brien's mount looks as if he has been trained with this race as his season's objective. He could well start single figures, having been 20/1 in places ante-post.

Three of the four that finished in front of Deise Aba last March go again - the winner, Milan Native, having run on Tuesday.

Kilfilum Cross, Bob Mahler and Plan Of Attack, which filled the minor placings, all run off lower marks than Deise Aba, who runs off the same rating.

From a punting point of view, it is hard to justify Deise Aba starting shorter than last year. At 2-1 for a place, he looks worth taking on.

Get a free £5 multiples bet for Cheltenham!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Lay Paisley Park to WIn in the 15:05 at around 3.02/1
Lay The Glancing Queen to Place in the 16:15 at around 4.03/1
Lay Deise Aba to Place in the 16:50 at around 3.02/1

Cheltenham 18th Mar (3m Grd1 Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 18 March, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Paisley Park
Sire Du Berlais
Fury Road
Flooring Porter
The Storyteller
Lisnagar Oscar
Vinndication
Beacon Edge
If The Cap Fits
Bacardys
Lil Rockerfeller
Reserve Tank
Main Fact
Sam Spinner
Younevercall
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 18th Mar (To Be Placed)

Show Hide

Thursday 18 March, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royal Kahala
Roseys Hollow
Hook Up
Glens Of Antrim
Telmesomethinggirl
Gauloise
The Glancing Queen
Skyace
Magic Daze
Mighty Blue
Pont Aval
Perfect Myth
Martello Sky
Allavina
Will Victory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 18th Mar (To Be Placed)

Show Hide

Thursday 18 March, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mount Ida
Hold The Note
Plan Of Attack
Deise Aba
Shantou Flyer
Musical Slave
Kilfilum Cross
Bob Mahler
Morning Vicar
Storm Control
Milanford
Go Another One
Sizing At Midnight
Crievehill
Didero Vallis
Cobolobo
Cloudy Glen
Double Shuffle
Young Dev
Beau Bay
Another Venture
Almazhar Garde
Townshend
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Cheltenham Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles