Cheltenham Podcast: Brendan Duke's 14/1 Albert Bartlett pick

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 13 watch now

Brendan Duke rejoins the team

Novice Races discussed this week

Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 13

The Cheltenham Only Bettor Podcast entered its 13th week on Wednesday and Brendan Duke was back with a bang as he put up Captain Teague at 14/115.00 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, before NRMB was implemented on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The usual Betfair team of Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake were alongside the Irishman, but only Brendan added to his Cheltenham Festival antepost portfolio.

The panel looked back on a few performances from the week that was but spent the bulk of the show sieving through the Novice Hurdle and Chase races at the 2024 meeting.

Novice races still a mystery

The team looked at the eight novice races at this year's Festival and put up their selections at this stage for all of the events over both hurdles and fences.

The big talking points between the panel were what races Ballyburn and Fact To File are going to go for, as that could change how they play the Supreme, Baring Bingham, Brown Advisory and Turners betting markets.

The team also delved in the Grade 2 events at the Cheltenham Festival with the Mares Novices' Hurdle and National Hunt Chase splitting opinion.

Overall, with the 2024 Cheltenham Festival now less than three weeks away there is still a lot of mystery in the novice hurdle and chase divisions for plenty of horses. That could make the next few weeks a tricky time for punters.

Cheltenham Festival Antepost Selections Week 12 Recap

Last week's show saw Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' assistant trainer Charlie Davies join the team and he put up a huge priced fancy in Quebecois for the Champion Bumper at 20/121.00.

Both Kevin and Daryl also added to their Cheltenham Festival antepost portfolio with Brighterdaysahead 11/43.75 for the Mares Novices' Hurdle. Daryl tried to beat the market with L'Homme Presse for the Gold Cup at 10/111.00 before he ran at Ascot on Saturday.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Brendan have as their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections.