Who wins the 2024 Gold Cup?
Episode two of Cheltenham Only Bettor delves into the Gold Cup market off the back of the performances of Fastorslow, Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame in the John Durkan and Betfair Chase respectively at the weekend. It has left the Cheltenham feature as one of the muddiest antepost markets at this year's festival.
The team also look into the week that was looking through some of the best performances of the week including Willie Mullins' stars Klassical Dream and Gaelic Warrior, as well as many more.
The show is ended with Betfair tipsters Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake putting up their second antepost selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
The team discussed the current Gold Cup market ahead of the race in 2024, reacting to the price changes of Fastorslow who went from 12/113.00 into 5/16.00 and also last year's winner Galopin Des Champs moving out to 3/14.00 from 2/13.00.
Bravemansgame went from 10/111.00 out to 14/115.00 for the Cheltenham feature after his second runner up finish of the season in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.
Gerri Colombe moved into 4/15.00 second favourite and the panel discussed the chances of Gordon Elliott's leading runner while also discussing some of the bigger priced horses in the race.
Gaelic Warrior put up the best chasing debut seen this year on official ratings and Kevin and Daryl were split in opinion on just how good the run was.
Others discussed off the back of their runs last week included Klassical Dream, Mister Policeman and Favori De Champdou to name just a few.
Mighty Bandit was flagged by both the tipsters as their performance of the week from both a visual and sectional stand point and is now a 12/113.00 shot for the Triumph Hurdle.
In the first episode of the Cheltenham show for 2024, Kevin and Daryl put up some big priced selections ahead of the 2024 meeting.
Kevin put up Croke Park for Gordon Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at 20/121.00 off the back of his smart victory in the Grade 2 Monksfield Novice Hurdle.
Daryl went down a different path and expressed that last year's Ryanair Chase winner Envoi Allen was overpriced at 14/115.00 for the Grade 1 event.
Check out on this week's episode who the two tipsters put into their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolios...
