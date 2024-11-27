Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Two: Daryl Carter with two ante-post bets at 11/2 & 33/1
Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back for it's second episode of the season with host Natalie Green joined by Daryl Carter and Dan Barber to discuss all things the 2025 Cheltenham Festival...
Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Two
Betfair Chase, Morgiana Hurdle and John Durkan Chase analysed
Three antepost selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Two
The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their second episode with Natalie Green at the helm and she is joined by Betfair's own Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.
On episode two the team looked through the week that was delving into the Morgiana Hurdle, John Durkan Chase and Betfair Chase as the main takeaways to the Cheltenham Festival.
This week the panel investigated the Champion Hurdle market as their ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival and talked through the current betting puzzle ahead of the race in March.
The lads finished by putting up their second ante-post selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival with Daryl putting up two chances in the Champion Hurdle and Arkle, the latter at 33/134.00.
Dan also followed in with his second pick of the season looking at a beaten horse from the weekend at 12/113.00 for the Mares Hurdle.
Champion Hurdle betting market a real puzzle
The 2025 Champion Hurdle was the week two antepost race in focus and both the lads were left in a bit of a pickle when going through the race.
"How do you price it up" was the question asked by Dan Barber with the Morgiana Hurdle at the weekend putting a bit of a spanner in the works for last year's winner State Man.
Going through the field the likes of Brighterdaysahead, Lossiemouth, Constitution Hill, Sir Gino, Mystical Power and of course State Man were alldiscussed, with the lads trying to find the best angle into the contest at this stage.
2025 Cheltenham Festival antepost selections
Having opened their ante-post portfolios on week one of the show, the boys offered up their second ante-post selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, with Daryl also having a third.
Daryl Carter delved into the 2025 Champion Hurdle market to get his favourite horse in training on side at 11/26.50 before he runs in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle this Saturday.
Betfair's tipster also offered up a 33/134.00 chance before he runs this week for trainer Willie Mullins, looking to strengthen his betting position in the Arkle Novices' Chase market.
Having put up a 40/141.00 poke on the opening Cheltenham... Only Bettor Show, Dan was back in again on Tuesday offering a 12/113.00 pick that was beaten at the weekend that looks overpriced in the Mares Hurdle market.
Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl and Dan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2025 ante-post portfolios.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
