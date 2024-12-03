Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Three: Sir Gino is the real deal

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Three

Fighting Fifth and Hatton's Grace Hurdles analysed

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase ante-post race in focus

Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Three

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their third episode with Natalie Green steering the ship and she is joined by Betfair's own Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.

On episode three the team looked through the week that was with delving into the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Hatton's Grace Hurdle as the main takeaways to the Cheltenham Festival.

This week the panel investigated the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase market as their ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival and talked through the current betting puzzle ahead of the race in March off the back of this weekends market movers from the Drinmore and John Francome Novices' Chases.

The lads decided to keep their powder dry this week and not offer a new ante-post selection for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Sir Gino or Lossiemouth?

Having discussed the Champion Hurdle on last week's show and Sir Gino getting a favourable mention from both the lads, it was the same again this week off the back of his superb performance in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Sir Gino moved into 4/15.00 from 11/26.50 having been 16/117.00 a few weeks ago for the Champion Hurdle, but the new stand alone favourite for the race is Lossiemouth who was also hot on the agenda this week with the team discussing her victory in the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

Lossiemouth is now the 6/42.50 favourite for the Tuesday feature in March and an extensive discussion between the panel was had about if the Champion Hurdle was run now who woulkd win.

2025 Cheltenham Festival antepost selections

Having offered up ante-post selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival on shows one and two, the lads on episode three decided not to go in again and wait to see what happens off the back of the great action at Sandown this weekend.

Currently Daryl has put up three ante-post selections for the Festival which are: Inothewayurthinkin 10/111.00 Gold Cup, Sir Gino 11/26.50 Champion Hurdle, and Its For Me 33/134.00 Arkle.

Dan Barber has put up two ante-post selections at this stage which are: Ginny's Destiny 40/141.00 Ryanair Chase, and Golden Ace 12/113.00 Mares Hurdle.