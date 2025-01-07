Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Seven: Betfair trader Ryan McCue gets put in the hot seat

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Seven

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their seventh episode with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the usual pairing of Betfair's own Daryl Carter, Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber, and this week the panel acquired their first guest in the way of Betfair's Senior Trader Ryan McCue.

On episode seven the team looked through the all the action from the week that was, but the big part of the show put Ryan in the hot seat from a trader's perspective and he answered all the eye-opening questions as to how the ante-post markets are shaping ahead of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

This week the panel looked through the betting for the Arkle Novices' Chase as their ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival off the back how the market has reshaped over the last three weeks.

With plenty of action to sieve through the lads finished by putting up two ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with Daryl and Ryan picking out horses in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and Ryanair Chase.

Trader in the hot seat





This week's episode was all about the first guest of the series with Betfair trader Ryan McCue being put in the hot seat, answering all think Cheltenham Festival ante-post betting.

The panel posed a series of questions to the guest looking to see where Betfair stand in the run up to the Festival in March.

The Betfair trader spoke about topics like what was the bookmakers' biggest ante-post liability at this stage, his biggest lay at the 2025 Festival, plus much more.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

Daryl Carter and guest Ryan McCue both offered up an anate-post selection for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival on episode seven.

Ryan has picked out a 4/15.00 selection for the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase and explained from what he saw during the festive period that this horse could be rerouted to this race from the Gold Cup.

Daryl explained that he has added one ante-post selection to his Festival Focus column since the last Cheltenham... Only Bettor and you can check out what they are here!