Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode One: Dan Barber's 40/1 antepost bet for the 2025 Ryanair Chase

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode One

Constitution Hill back or lay?

Two antepost selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here

Listen to Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode One

Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back for another season. Hosted by Natalie Green for a second year, she is joined by Betfair's Daryl Carter and Timeform's Dan Barber.

On this week's show the team looked through the week that was with big debate and strong opinions about the likes of Potters Charm, L'Eau du Sud and many more from the Cheltenham November meeting, with a view to the Festival in March.

The panel also discussed the recent racecourse gallop of Constitution Hill and drift in price for the Champion Hurdler. This was followed by their first look at a Cheltenham Festival race from an ante-post perspective, and this week it was the turn of the Champion Chase.

The lads finished by putting up their first ante-post selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival with Daryl putting up a 10/111.00 shot in the Gold Cup, followed by Dan picking out a 40/141.00 chance in the Ryanair Chase.

Constitution Hill back or lay?

Nicky Henderson's 2023 Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill has been all the rage this week off the back of his racecourse gallop at Newbury on Tuesday.

On the eye it left many pondering whether he is in fact the horse of old after his ailments over the last year and the panel discussed whether he is now worth backing or laying for the 2025 day one feature.

On the Betfair Sportsbook he moved from 8/131.61 out to 6/42.50 for the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, and for the Champion Hurdle in March went as big as 4/15.00 from 11/82.38

2025 Cheltenham Festival antepost selections

The lads were in fine form throughout episode one and offered up their first ante-post selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Daryl Carter delved into the 2025 Gold Cup market for his first Festival tip and picked out a JP McManus owned chaser at 10/111.00.

On Dan's first show of the season he has took a swing at a horse for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls at 40/141.00 for the Ryanair Chase off the back of his performance at the weekend.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl and Dan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolios.