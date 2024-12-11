Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Four: Daryl Carter's 33/1 Stayers Hurdle ante-post selection
Cheltenham... Only Bettor weclomes its fourth episode of the season with host Natalie Green joined by Daryl Carter and Dan Barber to discuss all things the 2025 Cheltenham Festival...
-
Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Four
-
Grade 1 Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase and Tingle Creek discussed
-
Arkle Novices' Chase ante-post race in focus
-
Two double-figure ante-post selections
Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Four
The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their fourth episode with Natalie Green keeping the lads in check as always and she is joined by the usual pairing of Betfair's own Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.
On episode four the team looked through the week that was with delving into the Grade 1 Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase, Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, plus much more with a view to the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
This week the panel looked through the betting for the Arkle Novices' Chase as their ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival, discussing in depth about the Willie Mullins battalion of runners and how the jockey bookings in the race needs to be front of mind when playing them ante-post.
The lads were back with their ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage having kept their powder dry last week. Daryl put up a double stake bet in the Stayers Hurdle at 33/1, whilst Dan wanted to add to his Ryanair Chase portfolio with a 20/1 chance.
What to do with the Arkle?
The Arkle Novices' Chase was the ante-post race in focus on episode four and the panel spent ample time going through the tricky betting puzzle at this stage.
After L'Eau du Sud's smart Grade 1 win at Sandown on Saturday he was pushed into 6/17.00 from 9/110.00 for the novice event, but all the talk was about would 7/42.75 favourite Ballyburn turn up for this race or the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.
Daryl Carter nominated an 8/19.00 chance he is extremely keen on for the race with Dan Barber more reserved at this stage and waiting to see a performance that reflects the similar credentials of past winners.
2025 Cheltenham Festival antepost selections
Dan Barber and Daryl Carter were back this week with an ante-post selection each for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, having kept their powder dry last week.
Daryl has picked out a 33/134.00 selection for the Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle and explained it is far too overpriced, whereas Dan has doubled his Ryanair Chase portfolio with a winner on Sunday that can still be backed at [20/1 for the Festival.
Currently Daryl has put up four ante-post selections for the Festival which are: Inothewayurthinkin 10/111.00 Gold Cup, Sir Gino 11/26.50 Champion Hurdle, Its For Me 33/134.00 Arkle, and the latest one in this episode.
Dan Barber has put up three ante-post selections at this stage which are: Ginny's Destiny 40/141.00 Ryanair Chase, Golden Ace 12/113.00 Mares Hurdle, and his double-figured pick this week.
Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
