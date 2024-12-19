Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Five: Dan Barber's 40/1 Champion Hurdle ante-post selection

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Five

Majborough, Stumptown and Slade Steel discussed

Turners Novices' Hurdle ante-post race in focus

Dan Barber's 40/1 Champion Hurdle tip

Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Five!

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their fifth episode with Natalie Green again at the helm and she is joined by the usual pairing of Betfair's own Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.

On episode five the team looked through the week that was with delving into the performances of Majborough, Stumptown and Slade Steel in depth with a view to the 2025 Festival.

This week the panel looked through the betting for the Turners Novices Hurdle as their ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival, discussing in depth about the potential the Christmas period could have on this market.

On this week's show it was just Dan Barber who put his hat into the ring with a small staked ante-post selection for the four-day meeting in March, picking out a 40/1 chance in the Champion Hurdle.

Majborough over Ballyburn

Willie Mullins' Triumph Hurdle winner at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, Majborough, made his chasing debut on Saturday and it saw him backed into second favourite for the 2025 Arkle.

A 12/113.00 shot before he made his debut over the larger obstacles, he put in a great round of jumping and showed plenty of speed after the last to win comfortably from talented stablemate Tullyhill.

Having been moved into 4/15.00 the lads discussed whether he could be better than Ballyburn over the Arkle trip and sparked so good debate.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

Dan Barber was back this week with an ante-post selection each for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Dan has picked out a 40/141.00 selection for the Grade 1 Champion Hurdle and explained this horse could be rerouted and if he does will not be as big as he currently is.

Currently Daryl has put up four ante-post selections for the Festival which are: Inothewayurthinkin 10/111.00 Gold Cup, Sir Gino 11/26.50 Champion Hurdle, Its For Me 33/134.00 Arkle, and Langer Dan 33/134.00 Stayers Hurdle.

Dan Barber has put up four ante-post selections at this stage which are: Ginny's Destiny 40/141.00 Ryanair Chase, Golden Ace 12/113.00 Mares Hurdle, Djelo 20/121.00 Ryanair Chase, and one in the latest episode.