Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 15: Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

The Cheltenham... Only Bettor podcast has reached its 15th and final episode of the season with host Natalie Green joined by Daryl Carter, Dan Barber and rejoining the panel is Betfair trader Ryan McCue to discuss all things 2025 Cheltenham Festival...

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their 15th and final episode before the Festival with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the usual suspects of Betfair's Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber. This week the panel reintroduce Betfair trader Ryan McCue to the panel.

On episode 15 the team put up their best bets for the 2025 meeting at Prestbury Park, with the panel picking out a Nap, Next Best, E/W Dark Horse and their Lay of the meeting.

The Betfair trader was put back into the hot seat with the team quizzing him on all the movers, drifters and big liabilities from a bookmaker perspective heading into the four days.

The team finished by running through their ante-post portfolios from Week 1 to now, with the lads discussing whether to stick or twist with some of their selections and pointing out their best positions heading into the meeting.

Trader in the hot seat for the second time

Betfair senior trader Ryan McCue was back in the hot seat on the final episode of the series before the Festival to give us the run down on where Betfair sit just a week out to the four day meeting.

Having appeared on episode 7, the trader discussed what were the biggest ante-post liabilities Betfair are holding, the multis that are being feared and what horses will be bigger prices on the day compared to now.

Ryan also put his on neck on the chopping block explaining the horses at their current prices he would be happy to lay across the meeting.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

The lads finished this year's final show by putting up their Nap, Next Best, E/W Dark Horse and Lay of the meeting.

Tune into the episode to find out which horses they are for each section.

