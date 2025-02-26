Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 14: 25/1 and 16/1 tips amongst Festival handicap NRNB selections

Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 14!

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their 14th episode with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the usual suspects of Betfair's Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber. This week the panel invited their eighth guest of the series with Betfair tipster Katie Midwinter

On episode 14 the team delved into the handicaps at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival off the back of the weights being released on Tuesday.

The panel covered all 12 of the Festival handicaps with discussions on harshly weighted horses and potential handicap blots the theme of the show.

The team finished by putting up ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with all Dan and Katie offering some punchy selections in the handicaps.

Cheltenham Festival handicap weights discussed

Tuesday saw the handicap weights announced for all potential entries in the 12 handicap races and the podcast panel were put to the test to provide viewers some pointers.

From Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton plot jobs to the new formatted races that now fit into the handicap bracket having not been so last year.

Cheltenham Only Bettor is the place to go for all your Festival handicap needs.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

This week plenty of potential 2025 Cheltenham Festival winners were discussed but only Katie and Dan offered solidified ante-post selections.

Guest Katie Midwinter looked to the Coral Cup for her 16/117.00 selection, hoping that the Gordon Elliott trained gelding can finally get his head in front at the meeting.

Dan Barber put up a big 25/126.00 selection in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle, using the NRNB market to give punters a stress free watch until the Festival.