Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 13: Paul Nicholls assistant trainer Charlie Davies reveals 9/1 Festival best chance
The Cheltenham... Only Bettor podcast has reached its 13th episode of the season with host Natalie Green joined by Daryl Carter, Dan Barber and the season's seventh guest in Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' assistant trainer Charlie Davies to discuss all things 2025 Cheltenham Festival...
Listen to Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 13 here
Charlie Davies joins the team as the seventh guest
Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle ante-post race in focus
Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 13!
The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their 13th episode with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the usual suspects of Betfair's Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.
This week the panel invited their seventh guest of the series with Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' assistant trainer Charlie Davies.
Everyone at Betfair wants to send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael O'Sullivan after the tragic news of his passing on Sunday.
On episode 13 the team looked through the all the action from the week that was. The big part of this week's show saw the assistant trainer put into the hot seat to discuss Paul Nicholls' team for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, getting Charlie's view on the yards best chances for the meeting in March.
The Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle was the big ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival with the team discussing the market as it stands off the back some market movers this week.
The lads finished by putting up ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with all three of the pundits giving some strong selections.
Charlie Davies runs through Paul Nicholls' best Festival chances
This week's guest ran through Paul Nicholls' best chances at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, holding some strong opinions on a few of Team Ditcheat's horses.
The stand out shout for the meeting comes in the Mares Novices' Hurdle where the yard have two live chances on the Thursday of the Festival. Charlie favours a 9/110.00 chance.
Asked for his Dark Horse from the yard he put up a gelding in the County Hurdle who he believes can outrun his odds of 20/121.00.
2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections
This week all three pundits put up ante-post selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, with Dan Barber stealing the show with the biggest price of the lot.
Delving into Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Dan picked out a Gordon Elliott trained horse at 14/115.00 that could fill the places behind Ballyburn.
Daryl also offered up an 8/19.00 each way shout in the NRNB market for the Arkle, picking out a Nicky Henderson substitute after Sir Gino was ruled out for the season.
Finally, Charlie also fancied one in the Arkle against the favourite Majborough and believes the Dan Skelton trained gelding can go close at 9/25.50
