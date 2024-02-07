</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham...Only Bettor: 8/1 tip in the Kim Muir from Daryl Carter</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-02-08">08 February 2024</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Cheltenham...Only Bettor: 8/1 tip in the Kim Muir from Daryl Carter", "name": "Cheltenham...Only Bettor: 8/1 tip in the Kim Muir from Daryl Carter", "description": "Week 11 of our special Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast series sees ITV commentator Richard Hoiles join the Betfair team to reveal what they learned from the 2...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-08T14:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-07T16:35:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Week 11 of our special Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast series sees ITV commentator Richard Hoiles join the Betfair team to reveal what they learned from the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival... The big talking points across the podcast included Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior having their bubbles burst, Willie Mullins landing all eight Grade 1 races (some of them with unexpected horses) and potential bankers to be on at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival that won at the DRF. The big named horses that won at the weekend, such as Galopin Des Champs ([4/6] for the Gold Cup), Ballyburn ([13/8] for the Supreme) and El Fabiolo ([4/9] for the Queen Mother Champion Chase), were the main talking points on the show. Cheltenham Festival Ante-post Selections Week 10 Recap Last week's show saw bloodstock extraordinaire Tom Malone put up Teeshan at a huge price of [33/1] for the Champion Bumper and he is now into [20/1]. Daryl Carter sat out week 10 but Kevin Blake was on hand to tip Home By The Lee at [33/1] for the Stayers Hurdle from the Joseph O'Brien yard. Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Richard added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections. The big talking points across the podcast included Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior having their bubbles burst, Willie Mullins landing all eight Grade 1 races (some of them with unexpected horses) and potential bankers to be on at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival that won at the DRF. The big named horses that won at the weekend, such as Galopin Des Champs ([4/6] for the Gold Cup), Ballyburn ([13/8] for the Supreme) and El Fabiolo ([4/9] for the Queen Mother Champion Chase), were the main talking points on the show. Cheltenham Festival Ante-post Selections Week 10 Recap Last week's show saw bloodstock extraordinaire Tom Malone put up Teeshan at a huge price of [33/1] for the Champion Bumper and he is now into [20/1]. Daryl Carter sat out week 10 but Kevin Blake was on hand to tip Home By The Lee at [33/1] for the Stayers Hurdle from the Joseph O'Brien yard. Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Richard added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections. Check out more horse racing tips on Betting.Betfair.com", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "James Mackie", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james_mackie" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png 728w" alt="Cheltenham Only Bettor"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Watch the Cheltenham... <div class="entry_actions">
        <div>
            <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=977219">Join</a>
        </div>
        <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter">
            <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham...Only%20Bettor%3A%208%2F1%20tip%20in%20the%20Kim%20Muir%20from%20Daryl%20Carter&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a>
        </div>
        <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook">
            <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a>
        </div>
        <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit">
            <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a>
        </div>
        <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp">
            <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a>
        </div>
        <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram">
            <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-81-kim-muir-antepost-bet-070224-1290.html&text=Cheltenham...Only%20Bettor%3A%208%2F1%20tip%20in%20the%20Kim%20Muir%20from%20Daryl%20Carter" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a>
        </div>
    </div>
    <div class="entry_body has-odds">
        <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Week 11 of our special Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast series sees ITV commentator Richard Hoiles join the Betfair team to reveal what they learned from the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival...</p></div> Only Bettor: Episode 11</h3> </li> <li> <h3>ITV commentator Richard Hoiles joins the team</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Dublin Racing Festival review</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 11</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ubTFJTbABac?si=z8XD9kWMoenM-uzV" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

In Cheltenham Only Bettor Week, ITV commentator Richard Hoiles was back on the podcast for the second year running. However, it was Daryl Carter who made the biggest splash by putting up Good Time Jonny at 8/19.00 for the Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

Richard and Daryl were joined by regulars Natalie Green and Kevin Blake to look back at the weekend's action from the two-day Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The Supreme Novices' Hurdle was the race under the spotlight this week and across the show listeners' questions answered by the panel, discussing all things 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

DRF Day One & Two Review

The Dublin Racing Festival saw some superb equine performances across the weekend and the panel went through all the key market movers ahead of next month's Cheltenham Festival.

The big talking points across the podcast included Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior having their bubbles burst, Willie Mullins landing all eight Grade 1 races (some of them with unexpected horses) and potential bankers to be on at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival that won at the DRF.

The big named horses that won at the weekend, such as Galopin Des Champs (4/61.67 for the Gold Cup), Ballyburn (13/82.63 for the Supreme) and El Fabiolo (4/91.44 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase), were the main talking points on the show.

Cheltenham Festival Ante-post Selections Week 10 Recap

Last week's show saw bloodstock extraordinaire Tom Malone put up Teeshan at a huge price of 33/134.00 for the Champion Bumper and he is now into 20/121.00.

Daryl Carter sat out week 10 but Kevin Blake was on hand to tip Home By The Lee at 33/134.00 for the Stayers Hurdle from the Joseph O'Brien yard.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Richard added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections.

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

