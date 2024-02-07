In Cheltenham Only Bettor Week, ITV commentator Richard Hoiles was back on the podcast for the second year running. However, it was Daryl Carter who made the biggest splash by putting up Good Time Jonny at 8/19.00 for the Kim Muir Challenge Cup.
Richard and Daryl were joined by regulars Natalie Green and Kevin Blake to look back at the weekend's action from the two-day Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
The Supreme Novices' Hurdle was the race under the spotlight this week and across the show listeners' questions answered by the panel, discussing all things 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
The Dublin Racing Festival saw some superb equine performances across the weekend and the panel went through all the key market movers ahead of next month's Cheltenham Festival.
The big talking points across the podcast included Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior having their bubbles burst, Willie Mullins landing all eight Grade 1 races (some of them with unexpected horses) and potential bankers to be on at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival that won at the DRF.
The big named horses that won at the weekend, such as Galopin Des Champs (4/61.67 for the Gold Cup), Ballyburn (13/82.63 for the Supreme) and El Fabiolo (4/91.44 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase), were the main talking points on the show.
Last week's show saw bloodstock extraordinaire Tom Malone put up Teeshan at a huge price of 33/134.00 for the Champion Bumper and he is now into 20/121.00.
Daryl Carter sat out week 10 but Kevin Blake was on hand to tip Home By The Lee at 33/134.00 for the Stayers Hurdle from the Joseph O'Brien yard.
Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Richard added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.