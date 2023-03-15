</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-thursday-frero-the-big-player-in-tony-calvins-day-3-quintet-150323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Thursday: Frero the big player in Tony Calvin's Day 3 quintet</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-offers-for-thursday-free-10-bet-evens-on-a-townend-win-four-extra-places-and-more-from-betfair-150323-205.html">Cheltenham Offers for Thursday: Free £10 bet, evens on a Townend win, four extra place races and more from Betfair </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html">Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/real-madrid-v-liverpool-champions-league-tips-vinicius-benzema-and-nunez-in-12-1-bet-builder-130323-1063.html">Real Madrid v Liverpool: Back Vinicius, Benzema & Nunez in 12/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/midweek-premier-league-tips-best-bets-for-brighton-v-crystal-palace-and-southampton-v-brentford-140323-1171.html">Midweek Premier League Tips: Best bets for Brighton v Palace and Southampton v Brentford</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-sheffield-united-tips-back-john-egan-at-12-1-in-our-goalscorer-selection-140323-1117.html">Sunderland v Sheffield United: Back 12-1 goalscorer pick at Stadium of Light</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-thursday-frero-the-big-player-in-tony-calvins-day-3-quintet-150323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Thursday: Frero the big player in Tony Calvin's Day 3 quintet</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-3-tips-kevin-blakes-appreciating-mullins-overpriced-runner-140323-288.html">Cheltenham Day 3 Tips: Kevin Blake's appreciating Mullins' overpriced runner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-3-tips-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150323-204.html">Cheltenham Day 3 Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/islamabad-united-v-peshawar-zalmi-psl-tips-leaky-zalmi-under-the-pump-150323-194.html">Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Leaky Zalmi under the pump</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/south-africa-v-west-indies-first-odi-tips-windies-underrated-to-cause-upset-150323-194.html">South Africa v West Indies First ODI Tips: Windies underrated to cause upset</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-lahore-strong-defending-a-target-140323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Lahore strong defending a target</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betfair's SNP market moves sharply towards Humza Yousaf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-8-tips-medvedev-vulnerable-in-disliked-slow-conditions-1-150323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 8 Tips: Medvedev vulnerable in disliked slow conditions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-7-tips-norrie-the-pick-after-strong-build-up-to-the-event-140323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 7 Tips: Norrie the pick after strong build-up to the event</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-6-tips-fucsovics-is-value-but-muarry's-is-match-of-the-day-130323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 6 Tips: Fucsovics is value but Murray's is match of the day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-valspar-and-sdc-championship-on-pga-tour-and-dp-tour-130323-204.html">Golf Tips: This week's best bets for Valspar and SDC Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-first-round-leader-tips-choose-cole-at-80/1-140323-719.html">Valspar Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Choose 80/1 Cole</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-lingmerth-impossible-to-ignore-140323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Lingmerth impossible to ignore </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/wst-classic-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-150323-171.html">WST Classic Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-hurdlers-ground-level-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Cheltenham Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-15">15 March 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?", "name": "Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?", "description": "Alan Dudman rounds up Day 2 action from the Cheltenham Festival and highlights what's on the agenda for Thursday...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-15T18:18:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-15T22:08:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paisley Park left 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman rounds up Day 2 action from the Cheltenham Festival and highlights what's on the agenda for Thursday... Four Extra Place Specials on Thursday Ryanair and Stayers feature too Alan Dudman recaps the stories from Day 2 and looks ahead to Day 3 Young guns reign supreme and the rains came on Wednesday Day 2 and an afternoon for the young guns at the Cheltenham Festival as Darragh O'Keeffe collected his first ever winner of the Prestbury meeting (after a near-miss in last term's Coral Cup) and John Gleeson tailed the card, the 18-year-old student and amateur from the famous Gleeson family with a win in the Champion Bumper for the legendary John Kiely. Whatever he's studying, his educational books most involve taking the circuitous routes, as he was away from all the carnage in behind in the bumper. His mother named the horse too. The scrappy street-fighter that is Langer Dan landed one of the big handicap pots for the home team - cue aeroplane celebration from "he of the pilot wings" Harry Skelton. Camprond looked to have the race in the bag for the new training alliance of Hobbs-White, and the £373 traded at [1.25] was agony for the backers of the one-time favourite for the race - ecstasy for the layers. The nimble Langer Dan deserved his Cheltenham win with podium efforts twice in the past three attempts. Business as usual at Grade 1 level for Willie Mullins with Impaire Et Passe opening up the afternoon with a seriously impressive performance in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and Energumene finding his dancing feet again in the Queen Mother Champion Chase to record a 10L - his second Queen Mum victory. The Real Whacker laid down a marker for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup and is now 20/1 for the 2024 big race from 40s after his Wednesday success in the Brown Advisory. Gerri Colombe almost got there and was hit at [1.43] in-play, although his trainer more than made up for it with a one-two in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country epic. A real old ding-dong scrap up the straight. The rains came for him, but it was Mullins that reigned supreme again as he fast approaches 100 Festival winners. Of course I backed Dinoblue in the Grand Annual and she absolutely clouted the last fence. Bosh! - as John Thorpe in Northanger Abbey said. Stayers' Hurdle the Thursday highlight It's all about the 15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday, and surely one of the hardest races to solve of the week. If you're going well this week with the punting, no problems. If it's not been so kind over the two days, it's a race of a puzzling nature. And remember, we switch to the new course and a stiffer track with fresh ground, although it looked pretty wet today. Blazing Khal's crucial piece of work has booked his ticket for the wily old fox Charles Byrnes, although does he represent any value at 10/3. The strength is perhaps more to do with the frailties of his rivals? The top five in the betting are all trained in Ireland, and even the sixth is French. Can Paisley Park do it again? He was a drifter last night from 14/1 out to 18/1 on the Sportsbook. Back Blazing Khal 7/2 Pertemps Final poser with the Extra Places Plenty of value for the each-way players with the Extra Place Specials on Thursday with three more to go with the Stayers'. The 14:10 - Pertemps Handicap Hurdle has the small matter of 24 runners to try and unpick. The movers post-Day 2 on the Sportsbook were: Moka De Vassy 50/1 into 22/1. Level Neverending 40/1 into 25/1.Bear Ghylls 14/1 out to 25/1. Brandy Mcqueen 100/1 into 66/1. Plate movers for Wednesday More handicap and Extra Place Special action comes from the 16:10 - Magners Plate Handicap Chase and 24 runners. Stolen Silver for Sam Thomas has been a hefty 20/1 into 12/1 swing, and Celebre Dallen from 50/1 into 28/1 was another who was strong at the time of writing. No one seems to like Hereditary Rule, and the 16/1 on Wednesday soon became 50/1. The Muir offering plenty of points of view A field of 26 is expected for the finale 17:30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase. Unsurprisingly, this presented plenty of market moves from Wednesday evening: Punitive 28/1 into 20/1. Rapper 30/1 into 20/1. Captain Cattistock 40/1 into 25/1. Ballykeel 40/1 into 25/1. Defi Bleu 100/1 into 40/1. Dr Kananga 20/1 out to 40/1. Stumptown for Gavin Cromwell is the 5/1 favourite, and he couldn't have been more impressive at Sandown with the way he sauntered to a 10L success last time. A 10lb rise for lengths matched from the handicapper is like-for-like. I wish it was always that easy to equate. Back Stumptown in the 17:30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase 5/1 Luccia ready to justify short price The 16:50 - Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle holds a very strong favourite in Luccia at 6/4 - who is looking to follow in the footsteps of Love Envoi last term. Before that, guess who won it? Willie Mullins with five on the spin. Nothing was backed at all last night, only drifters. Henry De Bromhead's Foxy Girl was a drifter from 11s to 16s. Nikini for Mullins also was also was a slider from 12s to 25s. Ryanair miles correct call for the "Shish" Saving one of the best until last with the 14:50 - Grade 1 Ryanair Chase, and the race for those that love an intermediate distance. Shishkin at 10/11 is at least in the right contest and it could be a good afternoon for Nicky Henderson holding two short-priced favourites. It will be fascinating to see how former Festival winner, but somewhat enigmatic (read out of form) Envoi Allen, gets on - and he was a 12/1 chance on Wednesday evening. And in reverse Grade 1 order, the opening 13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase could be the banker bet for many with 5/6 favourite Mighty Potter for messrs Elliott and Russell. Banbridge was notably weak from 4/1 to 13/2. Back Shishkin in the 14:50 - Ryanair Chase 10/11 Tony Calvin's selections With day three at the Cheltenham Festival, Tony Calvin is recommending five to back including an 11/1 shot in the Stayers' Hurdle and a 12/1 best bet. He says of an old friend tomorrow: "Frero Banbou has been an infuriating horse to follow of late, often flattering to deceive, and I may have too much of an unhealthy history with him." Click here for TC's tips on Day 3. Nicholls on Thursday chances Paul Nicholls has three runners on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival, including having a big chance with Il Ridoto in the Plate Handicap Chase who he says will love the soft ground and has plenty more to offer, click here for more. Rain is on its way again tomorrow, a day perhaps for the final Paisley Park story? However, the story of Wednesday was 86-year-old John Kiely winning the Champion Bumper. The Kiely and Gleeson families will be celebrating on the way home, and Kiely gave one of the loveliest interviews soon after. "Racing is a lovely game." And there's nothing else left to say. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paisley%20Park%20left%201280.jpg", "height": 2431, "width": 4321 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paisley Park left 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paisley Park left 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paisley Park left 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paisley Park left 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Paisley Park"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The Paisley Park fan club will be out in force on Thursday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575","entry_title":"Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20The%20rains%20came%20and%20the%20youngsters%20conquered%2C%20who%20next%20on%20Thursday%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html&text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20The%20rains%20came%20and%20the%20youngsters%20conquered%2C%20who%20next%20on%20Thursday%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman rounds up Day 2 action from the Cheltenham Festival and highlights what's on the agenda for Thursday...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Four Extra Place Specials on Thursday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575"><strong>Ryanair and Stayers feature too</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman recaps the stories from Day 2 and looks ahead to Day 3</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Young guns reign supreme and the rains came on Wednesday</h2><h2></h2><p>Day 2 and an afternoon for the young guns at the Cheltenham Festival as <strong>Darragh O'Keeffe</strong> collected his first ever winner of the Prestbury meeting (after a near-miss in last term's Coral Cup) and <strong>John Gleeson</strong> tailed the card, the 18-year-old student and amateur from the famous Gleeson family with a win in the Champion Bumper for the legendary <strong>John Kiely</strong>.</p><p>Whatever he's studying, his educational books most involve taking the circuitous routes, as he was away from all the carnage in behind in the bumper.</p><p>His mother named the horse too.</p><p>The scrappy street-fighter that is <strong>Langer Dan</strong> landed one of the big handicap pots for the home team - cue aeroplane celebration from "he of the pilot wings" Harry Skelton.</p><p><strong>Camprond</strong> looked to have the race in the bag for the new training alliance of Hobbs-White, and the £373 traded at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> was agony for the backers of the one-time favourite for the race - ecstasy for the layers. The nimble Langer Dan deserved his Cheltenham win with podium efforts twice in the past three attempts.</p><p>Business as usual at Grade 1 level for <strong>Willie Mullins</strong> with <strong>Impaire Et Passe</strong> opening up the afternoon with a seriously impressive performance in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and <strong>Energumene</strong> finding his dancing feet again in the <strong>Queen Mother Champion Chase</strong> to record a 10L - his second Queen Mum victory.</p><p><strong>The Real Whacker</strong> laid down a marker for next year's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Cheltenham Gold Cup</a></strong> and is now 20/1 for the 2024 big race from 40s after his Wednesday success in the Brown Advisory. Gerri Colombe almost got there and was hit at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.43</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b> in-play, although his trainer more than made up for it with a one-two in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country epic. A real old ding-dong scrap up the straight.</p><p>The rains came for him, but it was Mullins that reigned supreme again as he fast approaches 100 Festival winners. Of course I backed Dinoblue in the Grand Annual and she absolutely clouted the last fence. Bosh! - as John Thorpe in Northanger Abbey said.</p><h2>Stayers' Hurdle the Thursday highlight</h2><h2></h2><p>It's all about the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575">15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle</a></strong> on Thursday, and surely one of the hardest races to solve of the week. If you're going well this week with the punting, no problems. If it's not been so kind over the two days, it's a race of a puzzling nature.</p><p>And remember, we switch to the new course and a stiffer track with fresh ground, although it looked pretty wet today.</p><p><strong>Blazing Khal's</strong> crucial piece of work has booked his ticket for the wily old fox Charles Byrnes, although does he represent any value at 10/3. The strength is perhaps more to do with the frailties of his rivals?</p><p>The top five in the betting are all trained in Ireland, and even the sixth is French. Can Paisley Park do it again? He was a drifter last night from 14/1 out to 18/1 on the Sportsbook.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Blazing Khal</p> <a target="_blank" href="15:30%20-%20Paddy%20Power%20Stayers'%20Hurdle" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/2</a></div><h2>Pertemps Final poser with the Extra Places</h2><h2></h2><p>Plenty of value for the each-way players with the Extra Place Specials on Thursday with three more to go with the Stayers'.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678975800000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642556">14:10 - Pertemps Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has the small matter of 24 runners to try and unpick.</p><p>The movers post-Day 2 on the Sportsbook were:</p><p>Moka De Vassy 50/1 into 22/1. <br>Level Neverending 40/1 into 25/1.<br>Bear Ghylls 14/1 out to 25/1. <br>Brandy Mcqueen 100/1 into 66/1.</p><h2>Plate movers for Wednesday</h2><h2></h2><p>More handicap and Extra Place Special action comes from the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678983000000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642600">16:10 - Magners Plate Handicap Chase</a></strong> and 24 runners.</p><p><strong>Stolen Silver</strong> for Sam Thomas has been a hefty 20/1 into 12/1 swing, and Celebre Dallen from 50/1 into 28/1 was another who was strong at the time of writing. No one seems to like Hereditary Rule, and the 16/1 on Wednesday soon became 50/1.</p><h2>The Muir offering plenty of points of view</h2><h2></h2><p>A field of 26 is expected for the finale <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678987800000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642656">17:30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Unsurprisingly, this presented plenty of market moves from Wednesday evening:</p><p>Punitive 28/1 into 20/1. <br>Rapper 30/1 into 20/1. <br>Captain Cattistock 40/1 into 25/1. <br>Ballykeel 40/1 into 25/1. <br>Defi Bleu 100/1 into 40/1. <br>Dr Kananga 20/1 out to 40/1.</p><p><strong>Stumptown</strong> for Gavin Cromwell is the 5/1 favourite, and he couldn't have been more impressive at Sandown with the way he sauntered to a 10L success last time. A 10lb rise for lengths matched from the handicapper is like-for-like. I wish it was always that easy to equate.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stumptown in the 17:30 - Kim Muir Handicap Chase</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678987800000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642656" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><h2>Luccia ready to justify short price</h2><h2></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678985400000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642610">The 16:50 - Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle</a></strong> holds a very strong favourite in Luccia at 6/4 - who is looking to follow in the footsteps of Love Envoi last term. Before that, guess who won it? Willie Mullins with five on the spin.</p><p>Nothing was backed at all last night, only drifters. Henry De Bromhead's <strong>Foxy Girl</strong> was a drifter from 11s to 16s. Nikini for Mullins also was also was a slider from 12s to 25s.</p><h2>Ryanair miles correct call for the "Shish"</h2><h2></h2><p>Saving one of the best until last with the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678978200000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642568">14:50 - Grade 1<strong> </strong>Ryanair Chase</a>, and the race for those that love an intermediate distance.</p><p><strong>Shishkin</strong> at 10/11 is at least in the right contest and it could be a good afternoon for Nicky Henderson holding two short-priced favourites.</p><p>It will be fascinating to see how former Festival winner, but somewhat enigmatic (read out of form) Envoi Allen, gets on - and he was a 12/1 chance on Wednesday evening.</p><p>And in reverse Grade 1 order, the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678973400000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642542">13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase</a></strong> could be the banker bet for many with 5/6 favourite Mighty Potter for messrs Elliott and Russell.</p><p>Banbridge was notably weak from 4/1 to 13/2.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Shishkin in the 14:50 - Ryanair Chase</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678978200000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642568" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/11</a></div><h2>Tony Calvin's selections</h2><h2></h2><p>With day three at the Cheltenham Festival, Tony Calvin is recommending five to back including an 11/1 shot in the Stayers' Hurdle and a 12/1 best bet.</p><p>He says of an old friend tomorrow: "Frero Banbou has been an infuriating horse to follow of late, often flattering to deceive, and I may have too much of an unhealthy history with him."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-thursday-frero-the-big-player-in-tony-calvins-day-3-quintet-150323-166.html">Click here</a></strong> for TC's tips on Day 3.</p><h2>Nicholls on Thursday chances</h2><h2></h2><p><img alt="Paul Nicholls yellow background.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20yellow%20background.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Paul Nicholls</strong> has three runners on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival, including having a big chance with Il Ridoto in the Plate Handicap Chase who he says will love the soft ground and has plenty more to offer, <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/paul-nicholls-day-3-cheltenham-runners-plenty-more-to-come-from-il-ridoto-140323-9.html">click here</a></strong> for more.</p><p>Rain is on its way again tomorrow, a day perhaps for the final Paisley Park story?</p><p>However, the story of Wednesday was 86-year-old John Kiely winning the Champion Bumper. The Kiely and Gleeson families will be celebrating on the way home, and Kiely gave one of the loveliest interviews soon after.</p><p>"Racing is a lovely game." And there's nothing else left to say.</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £10 GET A FREE £10 ON CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL RACING MULTIPLES</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you the chance to claim a free £10 bet on the Cheltenham Festival multiples. Bet £10 on a racing multiple with odds great than 2.0 to qualify. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G101103">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575","entry_title":"Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32186010&raceTime=1678980600000&dayToSearch=20230316&marketId=924.351642575">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20The%20rains%20came%20and%20the%20youngsters%20conquered%2C%20who%20next%20on%20Thursday%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-the-rain-came-and-the-youngsters-conquered-who-next-on-thursday-150323-134.html&text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20The%20rains%20came%20and%20the%20youngsters%20conquered%2C%20who%20next%20on%20Thursday%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-thursday-frero-the-big-player-in-tony-calvins-day-3-quintet-150323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Thursday: Frero the big player in Tony Calvin's Day 3 quintet</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Cheltenham jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Cheltenham%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-offers-for-thursday-free-10-bet-evens-on-a-townend-win-four-extra-places-and-more-from-betfair-150323-205.html">Cheltenham Offers for Thursday: Free £10 bet, evens on a Townend win, four extra place races and more from Betfair </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham hurdle shot behind ground in distance 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Cheltenham%20hurdle%20shot%20behind%20ground%20in%20distance%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-2-tips-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-140323-204.html">Cheltenham Day 2 Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Edwardstone 956.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Edwardstone%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-3-tips-kevin-blakes-appreciating-mullins-overpriced-runner-140323-288.html">Cheltenham Day 3 Tips: Kevin Blake's appreciating Mullins' overpriced runner</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kevin Blake Cheltenham Overview.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Kevin%20Blake%20Cheltenham%20Overview.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/paul-nicholls-day-3-cheltenham-runners-plenty-more-to-come-from-il-ridoto-140323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 3 Cheltenham Runners: Plenty more to come from Il Ridoto</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Ascot.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Ascot.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-3-tips-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150323-204.html">Cheltenham Day 3 Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Appreciate It Cheltenham 2021.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Appreciate%20It%20Cheltenham%202021.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">More Cheltenham Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class="active "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1678915996" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;5414737;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
Place a Bet on Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival 2023 Offer
Day 1 Ante-Post
Day 2 Ante-Post
Day 3 Ante-Post
Gold Cup Day Ante-Post
Horse Racing Betting Odds
Most read stories
Cricket Betting Tips
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Leaky Zalmi under the pump
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Tips for Thursday: Frero the big player in Tony Calvin's Day 3 quintet
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Offers for Thursday: Free £10 bet, evens on a Townend win, four extra place races and more from Betfair
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Day 3 Tips: Kevin Blake's appreciating Mullins' overpriced runner
Lay betting calculator
Odds Converter
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Horse Racing Education
Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing
Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading
How to bet in-running on Horse Racing
How to spot a 'steamer' in a race
What is each-way betting?
The basics of Horse Racing betting
Timeform Knowledge
Ante-Post Betting Advice
Pool Betting & Placepot Advice
Each Way & Place Betting Advice
Staking and the Kelly Criterion
Horse Racing Probability Advice
How to read a Horse race
How to use Timeform Ratings
How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Horse Racing
Cheltenham Tips
Cheltenham News: The rains came and the youngsters conquered, who next on Thursday?
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf