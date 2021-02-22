Cheltenham Market Movers: Sceau Royal's odds slashed for Champion Chase

Have you just about caught your breath? What a weekend of racing we've just witnessed. Sceau Royal going one better than last year, winning the Betfair Chase, Beacon Edge reeling in Fury Road in the Boyne Hurdle, and don't get me started on Goshen's outstanding performance in the Kingwell Hurdle.

Champion Chase: Sceau Royal 33/1 to 12/1

Alan King will have been delighted with the way Sceau Royal travelled in the Betfair Chase on Sunday, coming level with Champ at the last before going clear to land the prestigious prize. Having finished second last year to Altior, Sceau Royal knew this would be his opportunity with the superstar not competing.

The nine-year-old has been cut from 33/1 into 12/1 to be victorious in the Champion Chase, as he goes head to head with Altior once more.

Stayers Hurdle: Champ 10/1 to 6/1

Many eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Nicky Henderson was sending Champ to Newbury on Sunday. The drop back to 2m surely was ludicrous? It almost turned out to be genius, as Champ finished second. The Stayers Hurdle is clearly still Champ's goal at Cheltenham and, after his fine pre-Festival run, his odds have been cut from 10/1 into 6/1 to be victorious.

Stayers Hurdle: Beacon Edge 40/1 to 20/1

Anyone who was brave enough to back Beacon Edge at 40/1 will be feeling smug this morning, after his mightily impressive win in the Boyne Hurdle on Sunday. In one of the best finishes of the weekend, Beacon Edge managed to snatch the victory away from the well-fancied Fury Road on the line, with both miles clear of the rest. Still an outside chance at 20/1, but that victory at Navan was very impressive.

The Supreme: Soaring Glory 10/1 from 25/1

The Betfair Hurdle was one of the most competitive fields at the weekend, with 24 runners - and so the manner of Soaring Glory's victory must be put in the notebook. Coming away by little over three lengths, Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old has shortened from 25/1 to 10/1 to land the Supreme at the Festival.

Champion Hurdle: Goshen 16/1 to 5/1

In my opinion, we save the best until last. Goshen was very much second favourite to land the Kingwell Hurdle over at Wincanton on Sunday, as Tom Symond's Song For Someone almost touched evens. However, Goshen showed he is certainly one not to write off, winning by over 22 lengths, as Jamie Moore eased him down at the finish.

The 16s have long gone on him returning to Cheltenham to take the Champion Hurdle, and he's now just 5/1 to back up his Wincanton success.