Janidil is overpriced w/o the favourite

Won despite not being fit last time

Right style to pick up the pieces

Can build significantly on seasonal debut

Cheltenham 14:50: Janidil 1pt win w/o the favourite 5/2

Shishkin bounced back to form in very impressive fashion last time in the Ascot Chase and a repeat of that would make him tough to beat in the Ryanair Chase.

Rather than back him or look to take him on with something each way in the straight market, I think the more attractive option in this race is the without the favourite market.

Blue Lord heads that market as he goes back up in trip but I prefer to chances of Janidil who I think should be favourite in that market.

He returned from a 297-day break to win at Gowran last time despite being reported as looking in need of the run prior to the race and looking ring-rusty during the race.

He was held up last of the four runners and was a bit detached from the other trio for much of the race. He was nudged along after 5 out to stay in touch and looked to be going worst entering the home straight.

However, once switched to the inside and driven along after 3 out, Janidil picked up well and despite making a mistake at the last went on to win by 1¼ lengths.

Willie Mullins' comments afterwards suggested that he thought he had left plenty to work on in terms of the horse's fitness so Janidil could take a big step forward from that this afternoon.

The manner in which he picked up once asked for his effort having seemingly not been travelling too well was quite taking and the tactics regularly used on him are ideal for this bet.

While others may be sent to make their effort sooner, Janidil is likely to be ridden to make a late effort and that could see him pick up the pieces as others tire, particularly if they've tried to take on Shishkin from some way out.

No. 8 Janidil (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

There is a slight concern over his jumping but hopefully he will put in one of his better rounds and any 9/4 or bigger appeals in the w/o the favourite market.