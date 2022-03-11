Cheltenham Festival Tips: Our top tipsters' best bets across the week

With the Cheltenham Festival right around the corner, our Cheltenham Tipster Preview went live this week, discussing the main races and everything in between ahead of a busy week of racing. Each tipster provided their best bet for the Festival, so read on to find out what they believe will romp up the famous hill...

Kevin Blake: Drop The Anchor to win the Coral Cup

Kevin says: "He won the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last year and he ran a stormer in the County Hurdle, which is very much worth watching back."

"I believe he's a horse which stays well and in the County, two out he's pretty much upside Belfast Banter before being shuffled back but he came home really well up the run in on that occasion."

"They've been patient with him this season, stepping him up little by little and he ran in the Ladbrokes Hurdle last time out and he was just a massive eyecatcher."

Kate Tracey: Galopin Des Champs to win the Turners

Kate says: "I'm very convinced with Galopin Des Champs. It's just his level of progression and last time out, the liberties he was taking with some of his fences, just the way he was grabbing at them, I think he was going half a length slower than what suited his scope."

"With the extra pace on in the Turners, with this trip, getting into that rhythm, I think we'll see an even better performance from Galopin Des Champs this time round."

Tony Calvin: Queens Brook to win the Mares Hurdle

Tony says: "She's got the Cheltenham form in the book and was third to Appreciate It in the 2020 bumper, which hasn't worked out too badly..."

"Her run last time out against Burning Victory after an interrupted preparation screamed the Mares was the target all along. It was quite clear the run last time was a stepping stone to better things and there's good noise coming out of her yard."

Watch the show below:



