Cheltenham Festival Favourites Back Or Lay: "She is the lay of the meeting wherever she goes"

Betfair Racing has asked leading tipster Daryl Carter whether he is a backer or a layer of ten Cheltenham Festival favourites, and here's what he has to say...

Supreme Novice Hurdle - Kopek Des Bordes 1.981/1 - BACK

Surely, no one in the correct mind is thinking of laying the stand-out novice of the year. He is a very speedy horse with stamina to boot and arrives on the most convincing and destructive novice performance of the season.

He is a must-back if you want to get off to a winning start at the Festival.

Recommended Bet

Back Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme Novices Hurdle

EXC1.98

Arkle - Majborough 1.635/8 - BACK

He has a big engine and the way he quickened between the second last and final flights at Leopardstown marked him down as a potential star.

Betting in the running could be the answer here if something takes him on for the lead and puts his jumping under pressure, but would I lay him before the race? No.

Recommended Bet

Back Majborough in the Arkle Novices' Chase

EXC1.63

Champion Hurdle - Brighterdaysahead 3.4549/20 - LAY

She is the lay of the meeting wherever she goes. She was very good at Leopardstown, but that race was set up to run a big number, and the form is woeful, really.

She dogged it in the Mares Novice last year by cocking her head at the final hurdle, and I can't have a tactical race as the excuse. I'd be against her all day.

Recommended Bet

Lay Brighterdaysahead in the Champion Hurdle

EXC3.45

Turners Novice Hurdle - Final Demand 3.39/4 - BACK

He has been wrongly described as slow. He hit 36mph at Limerick in a bog and clocked the fastest time on the card at Leopardstown from the last to the line.

He has The Yellow Clay as his most significant danger, but that's about all.

Recommended Bet

Back Final Demand in the Turners' Novices' Hurdle

EXC3.3

Brown Advisory - Ballyburn 2.568/5 - BACK

He is back, back and back some more. He is the class act in the field, and we are only going to see the best of him now his stamina is drawn out. No negatives for me.

Recommended Bet

Back Ballyburn in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

SBK2.56

Champion Chase - Jonbon 1.9520/21 - BACK

Back him. It's his time to shine, and he is harshly criticized for his Cheltenham runs. He will be a very fair price on the day, and I can't wait to be a Jonbon backer finally.

Recommended Bet

Back Jonbon in the Champion Chase

EXC1.95

Stayers Hurdle - Teahupoo 2.226/5 - LAY

Lay him until the cows come home. The horses he beat in last year's race are nowhere to be seen, and he has a multitude of new hungry challengers this year.

Recommended Bet

Lay Teahupoo in the Stayers Hurdle

EXC2.22

Triumph Hurdle - East India Dock 3.39/4- LAY

Lay. Despite holding all the time figures, I think he may have reached a ceiling, and Lulamba is a proper one.

Recommended Bet

Lay East India Dock in the Triumph Hurdle

EXC3.3

Gold Cup - Galopin Des Champs 1.654/6 - BACK

Back. However, if I had Bandbridge and Inothewayurthinkin (which needs supplementing) running for me, this might be a different answer.

Recommended Bet

Back Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup

EXC1.65

