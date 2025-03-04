Cheltenham Festival Favourites Back Or Lay: "She is the lay of the meeting wherever she goes"

"He jumps like a wardrobe!"@DarylCarter7 and @kevinblake2011 disagree on whether Kopek Des Bordes will win the Supreme at Cheltenham.



Are you backing him or laying him? #HeatedExchange pic.twitter.com/GLIojAyPVa -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 28, 2025

Surely, no one in the correct mind is thinking of laying the stand-out novice of the year. He is a very speedy horse with stamina to boot and arrives on the most convincing and destructive novice performance of the season.

He is a must-back if you want to get off to a winning start at the Festival.

Recommended Bet Back Kopek Des Bordes in the Supreme Novices Hurdle EXC 1.98

He has a big engine and the way he quickened between the second last and final flights at Leopardstown marked him down as a potential star.

Betting in the running could be the answer here if something takes him on for the lead and puts his jumping under pressure, but would I lay him before the race? No.

Recommended Bet Back Majborough in the Arkle Novices' Chase EXC 1.63

She is the lay of the meeting wherever she goes. She was very good at Leopardstown, but that race was set up to run a big number, and the form is woeful, really.

She dogged it in the Mares Novice last year by cocking her head at the final hurdle, and I can't have a tactical race as the excuse. I'd be against her all day.

Recommended Bet Lay Brighterdaysahead in the Champion Hurdle EXC 3.45

He has been wrongly described as slow. He hit 36mph at Limerick in a bog and clocked the fastest time on the card at Leopardstown from the last to the line.

He has The Yellow Clay as his most significant danger, but that's about all.

Recommended Bet Back Final Demand in the Turners' Novices' Hurdle EXC 3.3

He is back, back and back some more. He is the class act in the field, and we are only going to see the best of him now his stamina is drawn out. No negatives for me.

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase SBK 2.56

😢 "The road to the Queen Mother Champion Chase is paved with the blood and tears of favourite backers"



The curious case of Jonbon is the subject of the latest 🔥#HeatedExchange between @DarylCarter7 & @kevinblake2011 pic.twitter.com/SAoZpms12T -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 2, 2025

Back him. It's his time to shine, and he is harshly criticized for his Cheltenham runs. He will be a very fair price on the day, and I can't wait to be a Jonbon backer finally.

Recommended Bet Back Jonbon in the Champion Chase EXC 1.95

Lay him until the cows come home. The horses he beat in last year's race are nowhere to be seen, and he has a multitude of new hungry challengers this year.

Recommended Bet Lay Teahupoo in the Stayers Hurdle EXC 2.22

Lay. Despite holding all the time figures, I think he may have reached a ceiling, and Lulamba is a proper one.

Recommended Bet Lay East India Dock in the Triumph Hurdle EXC 3.3

Back. However, if I had Bandbridge and Inothewayurthinkin (which needs supplementing) running for me, this might be a different answer.