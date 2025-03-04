Cheltenham Festival Favourites Back Or Lay: "She is the lay of the meeting wherever she goes"
Betfair Racing has asked leading tipster Daryl Carter whether he is a backer or a layer of ten Cheltenham Festival favourites, and here's what he has to say...
-
Back or Lay Ten Cheltenham Favourites
-
Daryl Carter says it's finally Jonbon's time
-
And Gordon Elliott's Mare is the LAY of the meeting
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
We're now NON-RUNNER NO BET on all 28 Cheltenham Festival races
-
Completely Free Bet available every day this Cheltenham Festival on any racing multi
Supreme Novice Hurdle - Kopek Des Bordes 1.981/1 - BACK
"He jumps like a wardrobe!"@DarylCarter7 and @kevinblake2011 disagree on whether Kopek Des Bordes will win the Supreme at Cheltenham.-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 28, 2025
Are you backing him or laying him? #HeatedExchange pic.twitter.com/GLIojAyPVa
Surely, no one in the correct mind is thinking of laying the stand-out novice of the year. He is a very speedy horse with stamina to boot and arrives on the most convincing and destructive novice performance of the season.
He is a must-back if you want to get off to a winning start at the Festival.
Arkle - Majborough 1.635/8 - BACK
He has a big engine and the way he quickened between the second last and final flights at Leopardstown marked him down as a potential star.
Betting in the running could be the answer here if something takes him on for the lead and puts his jumping under pressure, but would I lay him before the race? No.
Champion Hurdle - Brighterdaysahead 3.4549/20 - LAY
She is the lay of the meeting wherever she goes. She was very good at Leopardstown, but that race was set up to run a big number, and the form is woeful, really.
She dogged it in the Mares Novice last year by cocking her head at the final hurdle, and I can't have a tactical race as the excuse. I'd be against her all day.
Turners Novice Hurdle - Final Demand 3.39/4 - BACK
He has been wrongly described as slow. He hit 36mph at Limerick in a bog and clocked the fastest time on the card at Leopardstown from the last to the line.
He has The Yellow Clay as his most significant danger, but that's about all.
Brown Advisory - Ballyburn 2.568/5 - BACK
He is back, back and back some more. He is the class act in the field, and we are only going to see the best of him now his stamina is drawn out. No negatives for me.
Champion Chase - Jonbon 1.9520/21 - BACK
😢 "The road to the Queen Mother Champion Chase is paved with the blood and tears of favourite backers"-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 2, 2025
The curious case of Jonbon is the subject of the latest 🔥#HeatedExchange between @DarylCarter7 & @kevinblake2011 pic.twitter.com/SAoZpms12T
Back him. It's his time to shine, and he is harshly criticized for his Cheltenham runs. He will be a very fair price on the day, and I can't wait to be a Jonbon backer finally.
Stayers Hurdle - Teahupoo 2.226/5 - LAY
Lay him until the cows come home. The horses he beat in last year's race are nowhere to be seen, and he has a multitude of new hungry challengers this year.
Triumph Hurdle - East India Dock 3.39/4- LAY
Lay. Despite holding all the time figures, I think he may have reached a ceiling, and Lulamba is a proper one.
Gold Cup - Galopin Des Champs 1.654/6 - BACK
Back. However, if I had Bandbridge and Inothewayurthinkin (which needs supplementing) running for me, this might be a different answer.
Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bolster the bank with Goodwood 18/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bolster the bank with Goodwood 18/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 50/1 hurdling debutant at Punchestown
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement