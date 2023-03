Maskada the big winner on the Exchange on Day Two

Langer Dan provides the goods for the Skeltons

The Real Whacker beats Gerri Colombe

Mullins 1-2-3 in the opener

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (3 places)

1. Impaire Et Passe - 5/2F

2. Gaelic Warrior - 9/2

3. Champ Kiely - 13/2

BSP of Winner: 4.64

Ante-post high of Winner: 65.064/1

In-running Highlights: The winner, Impaire Et Passe touched a high of 6.05/1 in running, despite always looking in complete control. The runner-up, Gaelic Warrior never hit the front but was matched at 3.02/1 during the race. The early leader and pace settor - Champ Kiely - finished third and hit a low of 5.49/2.

The Real Whacker holds of Gerri Colombe in photo finish

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (3 places)

1 The Real Whacker 8/1

2 Gerri Colombe 5/4F

3 Bronn 50/1

BSP of Winner: 11.4

Ante-post high of Winner: 26.0

In-running Highlights: The Real Whacker traded at 13.0 in-running despite leading all the way. As expected, the antepost favourite Gerri Colombe bided his time and mounted a late charge. He shortened to 1.65 but The Real Whacker held him off to record a dramatic victory that was confirmed by the photo finish.

Langer Dan hits 15.5 to steal the Coral Cup

14:50 - Coral Cup (7 places)

1. Langer Dan 9/1

2. An Epic Song 16/1

3. Camprond 20/1

4. Scaramanga 50/1

5. Bold Endevour 22/1

6. Captain Conby 11/1

7. Good Risk It All 40/1

BSP of Winner: 12.4

Ante-post high of Winner: 24.023/1

In-running Highlights: Harry and Dan Skelton finally get their win on Langer Dan at the Cheltenham Festival after touching 15.5 in running. Pipping An Epic Song across the line, Langer Dan was backed at an antepost high of 24.023/1. Camprond finished in third and Scaramanga in fourth.

Energumene win never looked in doubt

15:30 - Champion Chase (2 places)

1 Energumene 6/5F

2 Captain Guinness 12/1

BSP of Winner: 2.41

Ante-post high of Winner: 5.04/1

In-running Highlights: The favourite Energumene never looked in trouble as he was ridden to victory by Paul Townend in the feature race on day two at the Cheltenham Festival. The winner drifted only to 2.915/8 in-running depsite a spirited effort from Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore's Captain Guinness who finished second.

Delta Work and Galvin in Elliott 1-2

16:10 - Cross Country Chase (3 places)

1 Delta Work 11/10F

2 Galvin 11/4

3 Franco de Port 9/2

BSP of Winner: 2.37

Ante-post high of Winner: 3.55/2

In-running Highlights: The favourite Delta Work traded at a high of 2.915/8 in-running before eclipsing stablemate Galvin - who shortened to 1.654/6 - in a thrilling end to the Cross Country Chase. Snow Leapoardess lead for much of the race, and set a good pace, before Gordon Elliott's pair came to the fore.

Maskada makes it after hitting 64/1 in-running

16:50 - Grand Annual (6 places)

1 Maskada 22/1

2 Dinoblue 7/2F

3 Global Citizen 12/1

4 Third Time Lucki 8/1

5 Final Orders 13/2

6 Epson Du Houx 12/1

BSP of Winner: 27.0

Ante-post high of Winner: 32.0

In-running Highlights: The Henry De Bromhead-trained Maskada upset the odds to win the Grand Annual and traded at a high of 65.064/1 in-running. The favourite Dino Blue came second while Global Citizen, who was prominent in the early stages, finished third.

A Dream To Share takes all the glory

17:30 - Champion Bumper (4 places)

1. A Dream To Share 7/2

2. Fact To File 16/5

3. Captain Teague 40/1

4. Lecky Watson 80/1

BSP of Winner: 5.7

Ante-post high of Winner: 14.013/1

In-running Highlights: A Dream To Share wins the final race on day two after hitting 11.010/1 in running. Rachael Blackmore and Western Diego raced well and were closed out on the final straight who hit a low of 4.216/5. Captain Teague placed for Paul Nicholls after setting off at 71.070/1.

