Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Lucky 15 Tips: Mullins multiples to watch with Grade 1 favourites trends

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The Cheltenham Festival could get off to a monster start for favourite backers with four hotpots going in the Grade One races that look ripe for plenty of multiples on Tuesday - especially with Willie Mullins heavily involved on the 10th anniversary of what was almost one of the biggest bookie bashers in Festival history.

After Douvan, Un De Sceaux and Faugheen all won on day one of the 2015 meeting, Mullins looked to have a monster four-timer in the bag but for Annie Power to fall at the last in the Mares' Hurdle to save bookies an estimated £60m payout.

Mullins had a opening day hat-trick last year as he moved on to 103 Festival winners and a treble of around 7/24.50 on his three Cheltenham favourites - Kopek Des Bordes, Majborough and Lossiemouth - will again be hugely popular.

And many will no doubt fancy adding in Nicky Henderson with odds-on favourite Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle for a four-timer of about 6/17.00 that would be no real surprise if it landed - but would bring the house down on the opening day.

Two favourites and one joint-favourite have won the Festival opener in the last 10 runnings - both of those outright favourites were trained by Mullins and the other joint-favourite was Constitution Hill.

Mullins has 37 winners over the last five Festivals including nine last year, but hasn't won this since 2021, so no doubt it'll be a big aim and Kopek Des Bordes is the one that's fancied to do the job from his six runners. Further encouragement comes from the fact that he's a big fancy for Betfair's red-hot tipster, Daryl Carter.

The trends are in our favour with this Arkle hopeful: Cheltenham favourites have a great record in the Arkle with the last four market leaders all obliging, while eight of the last 10 renewals have been won by the jolly and this again looks the case.

Mullins won this last year with Gaelic Warrior and Majborough's task this year is made much simpler due to the unfortunate absence of the unbeaten Sir Gino.

Cheltenham favourites have won the last two Mares' Hurdles, which Mullins has made his own over the years with 10 winners from 17 runnings of the contest - including last year's winner Lossiemouth.

Mullins opted to let Lossiemouth defend her crown rather than challenge for the Champion Hurdle which makes most believe this should be a nailed-on Mullins winner. Another one that Daryl is keen on.

The Champion Hurdle has been a happy hunting ground for Cheltenham favourites with six out of the last 10 winners going off as favourite - and all trained by either Willie Mullins or Nicky Henderson.

Mullins won it last year with State Man, Henderson the year before with Consitution Hill, and it's the Seven Barrows trainer who is backed to win this time with his returning hero, who would get a rousing roar up the Cheltenham hill if coming home in front again.

Henderson has saddled four of the last 10 Champion Hurdle winners - with three being those previously mentioned favourites.

Back a Mullins treble

Mullins had three winners last year, all three favourites, and he's done it before too so with three Grade 1 favourites again why not repeat the dose? Kopek Des Bordes is the biggest priced of the three but having had a couple of big fancies beaten in this race the last few years Mullins is keen to get one over the line this time.

Mullins & Henderson fabulous four-timer

If you fancy four Grade 1 Cheltenham favourites then Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill can be added to the mix to boost the multiple to a 6/17.00 four-timer.

Henderson's charge won the Champion Hurdle in 2023 after also galloping to victory in the Supreme in 2022, but was denied the chance of a hat-trick by injury last year.

Henderson will be desperate for Constitution Hill to bag what would be an emotional third Festival win and the strong trend of favourites in the race should make punters confident of him coming home in front.

How many Cheltenham winners will Willie Mullins have?

Mullins had nine winners last year, six in 2023 and a bumper 10 in 2022. He's trained at least eight winners three times in the last decade and saddled seven in a further three Cheltenham Festivals so is usually there or thereabout that eight mark that he's 8/151.53 to hit again.

He's 13/82.63 to grab nine-plus winners again, which he's done in two of the last three Cheltenham Festivals, and with yet another stellar team to go to war with he's just 7/24.50 to equal his record haul of 10 from three years ago.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival winners

